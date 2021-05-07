RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growth-focused and nationally acclaimed public accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP ("the Firm") congratulates the following professionals on their promotions to the Firm's Partner Group effective May 1, 2021: Karla Damas, CPA; Polly Hoxha, CPA; Ronnie Johnson, CPA; Gregory Marx, CPA; and Anna Townsend, CPA/ABV, ASA. Karla, Polly, Ronnie and Gregory will serve as Tax Partners, and Anna will serve as an Advisory Partner.
"I am pleased to recognize the addition of these five professionals to our Partner group. Their accomplishments are noted throughout the practice," said Michelle L. Thompson, CPA, Cherry Bekaert's Chief Executive Officer and Firm Managing Partner.
Karla Damas, CPA, is based in the Firm's Coral Gables office. Karla dedicates her time providing specialty tax compliance and consulting to clients from the real estate industry and high-net-worth individuals.
Polly Hoxha, CPA, provides tax and consulting services to closely-held and family-owned companies. As a former business owner, she offers valuable inside perspective to her clients. Polly is located in our Rockville office.
Ronnie Johnson, CPA, provides tax services to owner-managed and closely-held businesses. He has experience ensuring tax compliance, consulting, planning and IRS representation to S corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals. He is located in Cherry Bekaert's Virginia Beach office and was a senior Tax manager prior to his promotion.
Gregory Marx, CPA, also is located in the Coral Gables and provides tax consulting and compliance services to closely-held and family-owned companies. He assists high-net-worth individuals with tax compliance and planning, specializing in estates, gifts, trusts and pass-through entities, particularly those holding real estate. Gregory was a Manager prior to his promotion.
Anna Townsend, CPA/ABV, ASA, is located in our Raleigh office, and works with the Valuation Services group. Anna has extensive experience providing business valuation and financial modeling services to clients. Anna specializes in valuations for financial reporting such as for business combinations (ASC 805), goodwill impairment (ASC 350) and stock-based compensation (ASC 718 and 820).
About Cherry Bekaert
Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert LLP offers specialized solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, specialty tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, digital & technology solutions, benefits consulting, fraud & forensics, government contract consulting, valuation and wealth management. With clients in all 50 states and internationally, we have specialists in the sectors of technology, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, private equity, real estate and construction, professional services, hospitality and retail, government and not-for-profit. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively as one team to guide them forward.
Cherry Bekaert LLP is a founding, independent member of Baker Tilly International, a top-ten global accountancy and business advisory network. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
Media Contact
KATHRYN DELIA, Cherry Bekaert LLP, 404.733.3436, kathryn.delia@cbh.com
SOURCE Cherry Bekaert LLP