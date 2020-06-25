DENVER, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company (CCMC), a leading independent mortgage company, today announced an integration with the Covered Digital Insurance Marketplace. With this partnership, CCMC's homeowner and homebuyer customers can now easily purchase home insurance, shopped and compared from over 25 top national and regional carriers.
In just minutes, customers can find the right coverage for the right price and deliver the needed documents to Cherry Creek Mortgage for the closing process. Customers can take advantage of digital features such as Chat with an Agent, Schedule a Call, and Call Me Now to speak with one of Covered's certified insurance agents enhancing the CCMC customer experience during the lending or refinancing process.
"Shopping for insurance can be difficult and time-consuming," said CCMC CEO & President Jeff May. "We're making the home buying process easier for our customers by removing that obstacle for them." CCMC Chief Technology Officer Darren Shaffer added, "We're continuing to improve the borrower experience by eliminating extra steps with an easy to use, integrated process."
Covered's API, implemented into CCMC's proprietary Borrower Portal in just four weeks, provides the data integration to support both new purchase and refinance applications. Customers can easily opt-in via the Borrower Portal to receive quotes, request to talk with an agent, review coverage/limits, bundle policies, and complete their purchase — right from the comfort of their home.
Covered CEO and Co-Founder Ross Diedrich said, "It all began when Cherry Creek Mortgage Company expressed an interest in helping customers shop insurance during the mortgage process. We offered a solution to expedite and simplify insurance shopping digitally. CCMC recognizes the importance of long-term customer relationships. Covered's ability to create additional value while removing another obstacle to closing helps enrich their customer connections and retention."
About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company
Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.
About Covered Insurance Solutions, Inc.
Covered is the smarter, easier, and faster way to buy homeowners insurance. We are an independent, consumer-first insurance agency focused on making insurance easy to understand and painless to purchase. Our integrated online marketplace combines intuitive technology with a human touch to help consumers quote, compare, and purchase the right coverage at the best price in minutes. We partner with mortgage lending, servicing, and home services providers to make the home-buying process seamless. Covered is innovating insurance: We are a Housingwire 2019 & 2020 HW Tech100™ winner and one of Kairos' "50 World-Changing Startups to Watch in 2019." Learn more at https://www.itscovered.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Covered is based in Denver, Colorado.
