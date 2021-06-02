PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheryl Lumbruno's rescue dog Calvin has always been a picky eater, so when he fell in love with Pet Wants, Lumbruno knew she found something special. Now she's is excited to announce that she's launching her own business to help more families find the best products for their pets – Pet Wants Portsmouth.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Portsmouth has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas and treats as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
Pet Wants Portsmouth is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery to Portsmouth, Rye, New Castle, Exeter, Newmarket, Newfields, Stratham, Greenland, Hampton, Dover, Durham, Brentwood, Kensington, Mabury, Somersworth, Lee, Kittery, York and the surrounding areas.
"I'm grateful to live in a community of dog lovers. Pet Wants allows me to show how much I care for our furry four leggers and help to educate pet owners about the best nutrition for their family member. I look forward to bringing Pet Wants to the Seacoast and helping pets live longer, healthier lives," Lumbruno said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
"In addition to being fresh, convenient and nutritious, Pet Wants is unique because of the variety of food blends and products. You can order by the pound. Our pets don't really have a choice when it comes to food, but as owners we want the best for them and want to be confident we are providing them with good nutrition. You can easily get smaller batches of different blends of our food each month so you can change up what they are eating without sacrificing their nutrition," Lumbruno said.
Lumbruno has spent her career working to help people feel better as a physical therapist, but animals have always had a special place in her heart. When she started to realize she was ready to trade working with people to working with animals, she found Pet Wants.
"Making the right choice about what to feed my pets has always been overwhelming. It's hard to know what's best for your individual animals. With Pet Wants, I feel confident that I'm providing pets – including my own – with the best nutrition," Lumbruno said. "It's a great opportunity that allows me to help families in a new way."
To learn more about Pet Wants Portsmouth, call 603-534-4857 email CLumbruno@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/Portsmouth.
