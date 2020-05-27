DOVER, Del., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), announced today the appointment of Danielle Mulligan to Assistant Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Kevin McCrackin to Assistant Vice President of Business Development for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Vice President of Marlin Gas Services.
Ms. Mulligan is responsible for overseeing the Company's communications campaigns to drive internal and external transparency, shape public and energy industry discussions and develop and enhance the Company's reputation. Mr. McCrackin oversees Marlin Gas Services, the Company's mobile CNG transportation business, and the coordination of various business development activities Company-wide.
"Danielle and Kevin are both proven, results-oriented leaders with extensive energy industry experience who will play key leadership roles in advancing the Company's strategies for growth," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "These well-deserved promotions recognize Danielle and Kevin for their contributions to Chesapeake Utilities and I look forward to their continued success to positively impact our Company in these critical areas moving forward."
Ms. Mulligan, in her previous roles as Director of Communications and Marketing for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Director of Marketing and Energy Conservation for Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), coordinated communications campaigns for Company-wide initiatives, including the response to Hurricanes Michael and Irma, preparations for Hurricane Dorian and the communications strategy during the current COVID-19 pandemic. She has served as the Vice-Chair of the Growth & Retention Managing Section Committee for the Southern Gas Association (SGA) and as Chair of the Marketing Committee for the Florida Natural Gas Association (FNGA), which named her the 2018 Fred Pryor Marketing Person of the Year. Ms. Mulligan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing and is currently working on her Master of Strategic Public Relations at George Washington University.
Mr. McCrackin previously served as Director of CNG and LNG for Chesapeake Utilities. Mr. McCrackin has extensive regulated and unregulated business and market development experience in large and complex capital intensive projects, commodity-based products, and complex customer experience and operational processes. Prior to joining Chesapeake Utilities, he was Vice President of Fortress Investment Group (New Fortress Energy) where he identified and developed LNG plants; midstream and gathering pipelines and processing; CNG and LNG transportation services and technologies; and distributed generation. Mr. McCrackin also previously served as Vice President of Utility Marketing at AGL Resources where he was responsible for the utility marketing and sales, business development, midstream development, market research, CNG/NGV, CNG station maintenance and emerging technologies across the seven utilities that made up AGL's Distribution Operations. Mr. McCrackin holds a Master of Science in Administration – Economics from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration in Accounting from Wayne State University and Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.
