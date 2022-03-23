Kokomo24/7® was chosen to be the health and safety software provider for the 94th Academy Awards to create a swift and safe return to the Red Carpet.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago company Kokomo24/7® is proud to be working with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to ensure the health and safety of Hollywood's most famous celebrities along with the crew, press, and attendees of the 94th Annual Academy Awards, the first to feature in-person attendees outside of the nominees since before the start of the pandemic.
Kokomo24/7® has been at the forefront of the health and safety management industry since it started in 2015. When COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, the company quickly pivoted and adapted its health and safety platform, paving the way for companies to mitigate risk and maintain the well-being of their clients and employees throughout the pandemic. To date, Kokomo24/7® has amassed over 1 million users and over 110 reputable clients including Amtrak and the Illinois State Police. Kokomo24/7®'s Safety Cloud™ is a robust suite of products that the Academy will utilize at this year's Oscars to manage and track vaccination and testing records securely, administer health screenings to users, conduct contact tracing remotely, among many other essential features.
"Our safety management software has been field-tested and perfected over the course of our 6 years in business and further refined through the pandemic. Now, due in large part to the platform's maturity, we've become the driving technology for companies, events and venues to safely hold their gatherings with peace of mind."
-- Daniel Lee, Kokomo24/7®'s founder
In conjunction with health service provider Cosmos Health Solutions, Kokomo24/7® is also working with the Academy to create a safe environment at all of the events the Academy hosts leading up to the Oscars. Each event has presented new and unique challenges due to the ever-evolving nature of COVID and the protocols and mandates that change with it. The flexibility and adaptability of the Safety Cloud™ allows the Academy to easily and quickly shift to address any and all changes due to COVID and any and all other incident management needs.
For a visual guide of Kokomo 24/7®'s capabilities, please click this link: visual guide
About Kokomo24/7®
With comprehensive public safety experience, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. is the company behind a cloud-based safety platform called Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™. It is a patent-pending modern safety solution that enables communities, educational institutions, and workplaces the ability to not only collect, notify, and manage data but also provide predictive analysis for better informed and thoughtful decision making. For more information on Kokomo Solutions, please visit https://www.kokomo247.com.
Media Contact
Devin Stone, Kokomo24/7®, 1 8775656668, info@kokomo247.com
SOURCE Kokomo24/7®