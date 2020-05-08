NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2020
2019
Net sales
$7,576,455
$8,621,678
Income before income taxes
71,568
367,842
Net income
56,568
286,842
Net income per common share
.06
.30
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)