NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$4,103,520

$8,875,451

$11,679,975

$17,497,129

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,100,516)

290,559

(1,028,948)

658,401

Net income (loss)

(779,516)

229,559

(722,948)

516,401

Net income (loss) per common share

(.81)

.24

(.75)

.54

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.