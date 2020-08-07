NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$4,103,520
$8,875,451
$11,679,975
$17,497,129
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,100,516)
290,559
(1,028,948)
658,401
Net income (loss)
(779,516)
229,559
(722,948)
516,401
Net income (loss) per common share
(.81)
.24
(.75)
.54
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)