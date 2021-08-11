NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$8,364,390
$4,103,520
$17,669,339
$11,679,975
Income (loss) before income taxes
406,507
(1,100,516)
1,096,635
(1,028,948)
Net income (loss)
319,507
(779,516)
859,635
(722,948)
Net income (loss) per common share
.33
(.81)
.89
(.75)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
