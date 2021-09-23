NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chief of Staff Network, the leading professional community for current and former Chiefs of Staff is pleased to announce their first annual Chief of Staff Summit. The Summit, a virtual conference taking place October 28th and 29th, will bring together hundreds of the top Chiefs of Staff to discuss the evolution of the role, daily execution, career navigation, and more.
"In the past year alone the role has exploded in popularity, with thousands of startups, non-profits, and Fortune 500 companies globally adding Chiefs of Staff to the ranks of their senior executives," says Scott Amenta, CEO and Founder of the CoS Network. "With over 9,000 open Chief of Staff positions currently posted on LinkedIn in the US alone, we saw a pressing need to define and discuss the future of this role."
The Summit will explore how Chiefs of Staff are shaping the modern-day Executive Office, changing the way that organizations and their senior leadership teams work, and evolving the role to meet the challenges of fast-moving industries, remote-first organizations, the crypto economy, and more. Some of the confirmed speakers in this year's event include:
Dan Katz, former Chief of Staff to Arianna Huffington
Gillian O'Brien, Chief of Staff at Dover
Laurie Aaron, former Chief of Staff at Dell
Nishant Roy, Chief of Staff at Chobani
Catherine Berardi, founder & CEO at Prime Chief of Staff
Eleazar Orellana, former Chief of Staff at Visa
Conor Sweeney, Chief of Staff at Box
Eric Niherlich, former Chief of Staff at Google
"The Chief of Staff Network's events have always proven topical, timely, and informative; given that the Chief of Staff role can often be nebulous or without proximate peers, these events provide space for cross-pollination and information sharing with folks who have done similar work before," said Winston Huang, Chief of Staff at Cityblock and CoS Network Member.
Over two days at the Chief of Staff Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to network with top global operators, executives, and founders, and learn practical tips and advice through panels, fireside chats, and interactive workshops. For more information on Chief of Staff Summit, please visit: https://www.chiefofstaff.network/summit
Early bird registration is available until October 1st. Register now to secure your place: https://hopin.com/events/chief-of-staff-summit
