WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 20th 2021, Chike Aguh was sworn as Chief Innovation Officer at the United States Department of Labor. According to a social media post announcing the appointment, Aguh, 37, will be responsible for "efforts to use innovative technologies, partnerships and practices to accelerate the Department's mission of ensuring that every American is included and respected in the future of work." He will be reporting to the Deputy Secretary.
Aguh brings a long career, deep expertise and numerous accolades to his new role. He attained his bachelor of arts in political science from Tufts University, master's of education policy and management at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, master's of business administration with a focus on innovation strategy from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and master's of public administration with a focus on innovation and globalization from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Additionally, Chike has worked as an education policy official under the Mayor of New York, 2nd grade teacher and Teach For America corps member, Fulbright Scholar in Thailand researching education and skills, director of corporate strategy and performance technologies at Education Advisory Board (EAB), CEO of a national social enterprise which helped connect 500,000 low-income Americans to affordable internet and digital skills, and Senior Principal and Future of Work Lead at the McChrystal Group, a business advisory firm founded by Gen. (ret.) Stanley McChrystal.
Previously, Chike was the inaugural Head of Economic Mobility Pathways at the Education Design Lab where he launched the Community College Growth Engine Fund, an innovative, tri-sector and multimillion dollar effort turning community colleges into bridges to careers in high growth fields for thousands of learners. He has served as a Technology and Human Rights Fellow at the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy where he focused on the future of work and racial equity, Venture Partner at Maryland-based New Markets Venture Partners where he focused on workforce technologies, member of the Council on Foreign Relations' Future of Work Taskforce, Lecturer at Columbia University and frequent guest speaker at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.
He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar; past Council on Foreign Relations term member; 40 under 40 honoree from Wharton and the Washington Business Journal; and former board member of the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board.
Chike, his wife and their son proudly call Prince George's County, MD home.
Media Contact
Chike Aguh, Chike Aguh, 8568408356, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE United States Department of Labor