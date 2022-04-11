Recognizing Top Leaders and Leveraging "The COA Brand" to Drive Success
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children of America® (COA), the nation's leader in educational childcare, held its annual leadership summit at the Westin Mount Laurel in New Jersey this past weekend. The all-inclusive professional development conference, focused on celebrating top leaders, fortifying the company's vision and reinforcing the COA brand to inspire customer loyalty.
The annual event provides a hands-on opportunity for the team members around the country to gather, share ideas, and discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and industry challenges and opportunities that they face today. The conference hosted over 150 company leaders.
"I could not be more pleased with how this summit came together and the impact that it made," said Ted Hockenberry, CEO. "It's a special event where leaders and other stakeholders of the company can come together to celebrate our successes and re-energize for tomorrow's challenges."
Recipients honored at the event were:
The Founders Award was presented to Sharmini Everett, who has served the company as an Executive Assistant for over 20 years – the Founders Award honors the Founder of the company Thad Pryor, a former world champion kick boxer, recipients have shown drive, and the spirit of a champion; hallmarks that have guided this company from inception.
The Shining Star Award presented to Amanda Gheen, Cynthia Bruneau, and Marialena Delfin for those brightest STARS who shine for the benefit of others.
The COA Teacher of the Year Award for Those whose Inspiration inspires, the highest honor a teacher can receive in our company, was presented to Lisa Adkins.
The COA Campus Hero Award for outstanding performance, the ability to thrive and for valuing what's possible was presented to several of our top performing schools; Sicklerville, NJ., St Charles, IL., Oak Creek, WI., Warminster, PA., Lee's Hill, VA., and Waldorf, MD.
The Bentley Award COA's Highest Honor for Exceptional Leadership & Performance in Educational Childcare, this award is the pinnacle of success for our School Managers, was awarded to Kathleen Santino from our Marlton, NJ., location.
All recipients were presented with beautiful glass sculptures and received financial remuneration for their accomplishments. Congratulations to all of our nominees and award winners.
