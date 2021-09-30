AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's fashion brand Lulu + Roo in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products will mark the 20th anniversary of the fan favorite film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with the launch of a brand-new, Harry Potter™ themed collection. The Harry Potter X Lulu and Roo assortment will include rompers, sleepers, hoodies, dresses and more ranging from sizes 0-3 to adult with the intention to be fun clothing for the entire family. The collection launch coincides with the business being recognized by MountainWest Capital Network as one of Utah's Fastest Growing Companies.
"It's a tremendous honor to be able to create this new Harry Potter™ inspired clothing line, and we are thrilled to share the magic of the franchise with our loyal Lulu and Roo family across the country," said Sydni Sorensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Lulu and Roo. "Our new collection will be a unique way for parents to pass down the legacy of the Wizarding World to their children with the same high-quality fabrics and stylish design our brand is known for."
The Harry Potter™ X Lulu and Roo collection includes beautifully curated pieces that can be mixed and matched across styles. They feature everything from Hogwarts house pride stripes, embroidered details, unique Hogwarts house patches and vibrant house colors. Adding to the magic are hand-drawn prints like the tapestry print and Hedwig™ print. These detailed prints include iconic Wizarding World elements and characters throughout, coming together to make a stunning design. Each piece features a signature embroidery of Harry's trademark glasses. All items are crafted with custom-milled fabrics that are designed to be soft and durable.
Witches, wizards and even muggles can look forward to finding the perfect, comfortable and stylish clothing just for them.
The Harry Potter™ X Lulu and Roo collection will be available on October 19th at luluandrooclothing.com.
# # #
About Lulu and Roo Clothing
Lulu and Roo is a unique children's clothing brand created primarily with comfort and style in mind. From new, carefully curated monthly collections to custom colors and prints, parents are sure to find stylish, yet sensible outfits for their children. Lulu and Roo Clothing is high-quality, handmade, and both founded and approved by mothers. To learn more about Lulu and Roo, visit http://www.luluandrooclothing.com.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
About Wizarding World
In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.
Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child–the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.
This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York –a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London –The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.
The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.
WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)
Media Contact:
Hilary Reiter
Redhead Marketing & PR
hilary@redheadmarketingpr.com | 435.901.2071
Lindsay Kiesel
Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Media Contact
Hilary Reiter, Redhead Marketing & PR, +1 435-901-2071, hilary@redheadmarketingpr.com
SOURCE Lulu and Roo