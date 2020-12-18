Revenues and EPS Increased by 33.4% and 106.4%, Respectively, for the First Half of 2020

TAI'AN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider serving internet, e-commerce, banking, and telecommunications clients in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half of 2020 Highlights (all comparisons to prior year unless noted)

  • Revenues increased by 33.4% to $97.72 million, driven by strong demand for our business from existing BPO clients and the contribution from new clients including Huaxia Bank, Ping'An Bank, Suning Insurance, and Vipshop, among others.
  • Gross profit increased by 38.9% to $25.91 million. Gross margin was 26.5%, compared to 25.5% for the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating income increased by 89.1% to $10.06 million. Operating margin increased by 3.0 percentage point to 10.3%.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 106.4% to $10.30 million.
  • Earnings per share was $0.56, compared to $0.27 for the same period of the prior year.        

First Half of 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30,

($ millions, except per share data)

2020


2019


% Change

Revenues


$97.72


$73.27


33.4%

Gross profit


$25.91


$18.65


38.9%

Gross margin


26.5%


25.5%


1.0 pp*

Operating income


$10.06


$5.32


89.1%

Operating margin


10.3%


7.3%


3.0 pp*

Net income attributable to CCRC

$10.30


$4.99


106.4%

EPS - basic and diluted


$0.56


$0.27


107.4%

*pp: percent points







Revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenues increased by $24.45 million, or 33.4%, to $97.72 million from $73.27 million for the same period of the prior year. We continued to see strong demand for our business from existing BPO clients while adding new clients with notable additions including Huaxia Bank, Ping'An Bank, Suning Insurance, and Vipshop, among others, during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

We continued to increase our service capacity, which increased by 2,969 seats, or 13.3%, to 25,329 seats as of June 30, 2020 from 22,360 seats at the end of 2019. 

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, IT costs, and facilities support expenses. Cost of revenues increased by $17.19 million, or 31.5%, to $71.81 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $54.62 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was in line with the increase in revenues. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 73.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 74.5% for the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $7.26 million, or 38.9%, to $25.91 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $18.65 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by increased revenues as well as COVID-19 related social security and rent relief benefits received during the pandemic. Gross margin increased by 1.0 percentage point to 26.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 25.5% for the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses consist primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. SG&A expenses increased by $2.52 million, or 18.9%, to $15.85 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $13.33 million for the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 18.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 16.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating income and operating margin

Income from operations increased by $4.74 million, or 89.1%, to $10.06 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $5.32 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating income was related to increased gross profit which was partially offset by increased SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 10.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 7.3% for the same period of the prior year.

Other income

We recognized government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $1.38 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.56 million recognized during the same period of the prior year. Total other income, net of other expenses, increased by $1.30 million, or 184.7%, to $2.01 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $0.71 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income before provision for income taxes

Income before provision for income taxes increased by $6.05 million, or 100.3%, to $12.07 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.03 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was due to increased operating income as well as government grants and other income.

Income taxes

Provision for income taxes was $1.73 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.96 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income increased by $5.27 million, or 104.1%, to $10.34 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $5.07 million for the same period of the prior year. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $10.30 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.99 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $28.67 million, compared to $25.33 million at December 31, 2019. Total working capital was $58.59 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $47.50 million at the end of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.87 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.34 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.81 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.30 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in financing activities was $2.17 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.03 million for the same period of the prior year.  

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

The Company is a leading BPO service provider in China focusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including:

  •  customer relationship management;
  •  technical support;
  •  sales;
  •  customer retention;
  •  marketing surveys; and
  •  research.

The Company currently has a service capacity of approximately 25,329 seats for its call centers. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.  Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its: 1) the impact of COVID-19; and 2) continued growth, shareholder returns and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the call center business process outsourcing market in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Zheng 
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1-718-213-7386

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



 June 30,


 December 31,



2020


2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS

 Cash and cash equivalents

$

28,673,083

$

25,328,486

 Accounts receivable, net


47,438,549


42,606,485

 Prepayments


2,912,547


2,396,646

 Prepayment, related party


78,109


90,429

 Due from related party, current


212,218


-

 Income taxes recoverable


201,283


712,459

 Other current assets


3,911,556


3,408,704

     Total current assets


83,427,345


74,543,209

 Equity investments


3,396,904


3,446,346

 Property and equipment, net


9,788,227


10,115,782

 Deferred tax assets


239,379


242,863

 Due from related party, non-current


-


215,307

 Operating lease right-of-use assets


9,882,185


9,827,114

 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party


92,732


172,121

     Total non-current assets


23,399,427


24,019,533

 Total assets

$

106,826,772

$

98,562,742






 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



 Accounts payable

$

2,836,918

$

2,602,972

 Accounts payable - related parties


49,945


149,658

 Accrued liabilities and other payables


4,677,490


4,641,892

 Deferred revenue


235,293


456,331

 Wages payable


10,261,274


10,472,596

 Income taxes payable 


1,247,114


452,961

 Operating lease liabilities, current


3,369,036


3,797,069

 Operating lease liabilities - related party, current


40,670


163,995

 Short term loans


2,122,181


4,306,138

     Total current liabilities


24,839,921


27,043,612

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


7,164,013


6,068,702

     Total non-current liabilities


7,164,013


6,068,702

     Total liabilities


32,003,934


33,112,314

 Equity 





 Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,329,600 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019


18,330


18,330

 Additional paid-in capital


18,485,598


15,074,267

 Retained earnings


52,891,042


47,347,781

 Statutory reserves


7,161,554


5,818,330

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,352,452)


(3,411,744)

     Total China Customer Relations Centers,

Inc. shareholders' equity  


74,204,072


64,846,964

 Noncontrolling interest


618,766


603,464

     Total equity  


74,822,838


65,450,428

 Total liabilities and equity 

$

106,826,772

$

98,562,742

 

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)




For The Six Months Ended June 30,




2020


2019







Revenues, net

$

97,720,912

$

73,274,748

Cost of revenues


71,809,229


54,623,472

Gross profit


25,911,683


18,651,276

Operating expenses:





Selling, general & administrative expenses

15,848,053


13,329,194


Total operating expenses


15,848,053


13,329,194

Income from operations


10,063,630


5,322,082

Interest expense


(109,430)


(30,475)

Government grants


1,384,198


555,229

Other income


758,268


201,945

Other expense


(23,242)


(20,722)


Total other income


2,009,794


705,977

Income before provision for income taxes

12,073,424


6,028,059

Income tax provision


1,733,355


961,021

Net income


10,340,069


5,067,038

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

42,253


77,947

Net income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

$

10,297,816

$

4,989,091







Comprehensive income





Net income

$

10,340,069

$

5,067,038

Other comprehensive income (loss)




Foreign currency translation adjustment

(967,659)


(6,737)

Total Comprehensive income

9,372,410


5,060,301

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

15,302


140,467

Comprehensive income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

$

9,357,108

$

4,919,834







Earnings per share attributable to China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

Basic

$

0.56

$

0.27

Diluted

$

0.56

$

0.27

 

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)




For The Six Months Ended June 30,




2020



2019










Cash flows from operating activities








Net income


$

10,340,069


$

5,067,038


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation



2,445,941



2,845,134


Loss on disposal of property and equipment



226,974



68,475


Non-cash lease expense



436,327



-


Changes in assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable



(5,471,004)



(5,493,897)


Prepayments



(1,010,254)



(917,156)


Prepayment, related party



11,079



(1,783)


Other current assets



(554,215)



(97,228)


Operating lease liabilities



135,277



(843,053)


Accounts payable



272,668



(130,978)


Accounts payable - related parties



(98,062)



(55,237)


Wages payable



(62,836)



412,029


Income taxes recoverable



503,504



207,879


Income taxes payable



804,727



(56,564)


Deferred revenue



(215,584)



(114,931)


Accrued liabilities and other payables



101,960



(2,226,854)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



7,866,571



(1,337,126)










Cash flows from investing activities








Purchase of property and equipment



(1,808,750)



(1,371,577)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



988



28,210


Repayment from related parties



-



44,222


Net cash used in investing activities



(1,807,762)



(1,299,145)










Cash flows from financing activities








Borrowings from short-term loans



4,231,293



3,725,560


Repayment of short-term loans



(6,398,592)



(3,694,345)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,167,299)



31,215










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(546,913)



(62,102)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents



3,344,597



(2,667,158)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period



25,328,486



24,419,912


Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period


$

28,673,083


$

21,752,754


Supplemental cash flow information








   Interest paid


$

109,433


$

82,531


   Income taxes paid


$

905,535


$

1,139,416


Non-cash investing and financing activities








Transfer from prepayments to property and equipment


$

457,666


$

-


Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment


$

-


$

17,792


 

 

