TAI'AN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce and financial services business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year of 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues increased by $66.91 million, or 38.6%, to $240.32 million from $173.41 million for the same period of the prior year. Our revenue growth in the year of 2020 resulted primarily from acquiring new customers and increased sales volumes to our existing clients.

We continued to increase our service capacity, which increased by 6,889 seats, or 30.8%, to 29,249 seats as of December 31, 2020 from 22,360 seats at the end of 2019. 

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, IT costs, and facilities support expenses. Cost of revenues increased by $54.22 million, or 40.3%, to $188.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $134.50 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was in line with the increase in revenues. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 78.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 77.6% for the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $12.69 million, or 32.6%, to $51.59 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $38.90 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 1.0 percentage point to 21.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 22.4% for the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses consists primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. SG&A expenses increased by $1.45 million, or 5.5%, to $27.78 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $26.32 million for the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 15.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 11.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating income and operating margin

Income from operations increased by $11.23 million, or 89.2%, to $23.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $12.59 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating income was related to increased gross profit which was partially offset by increased SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 7.3% for the same period of the prior year.

Other income

We recognized government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $2.99 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.83 million recognized during the same period of the prior year. Total other income, net of other expenses, increased by $1.20 million, or 40.4%, to $4.18 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $2.98 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income before provision for income taxes

Income before provision for income taxes increased by $12.44 million, or 79.9%, to $28.00 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $15.57 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was due to increased operating income as well as government grants and other income.

Income taxes

Provision for income taxes was $3.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.39 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income increased by $11.76 million, or 89.2%, to $24.93 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $13.17 million for the same period of the prior year. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.86 million, or $1.36 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.06 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $43.67 million, compared to $25.33 million at December 31, 2019. Total working capital was $74.06 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $47.50 million at the end of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.05 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.21 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $5.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $4.46 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in financing activities was $2.66 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.54 million for the same period of the prior year.  

About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

The Company is a leading BPO service provider in China focusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including:

  •  customer relationship management;
  •  technical support;
  •  sales;
  •  customer retention;
  •  marketing surveys; and
  •  research.

The Company's service is currently delivered in Provinces of Shandong, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Guangdong, Yunnan, Hubei, Sichuan, Hebei, Anhui, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Chongqing. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,





December 31,







2020





2019

















ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents



$

43,669,538





$

25,328,486



Accounts receivable





63,493,891







42,606,485



Prepayments





2,352,988







2,396,646



Prepayment, related parties





359,142







90,429



Due from related parties, current





470,076







-



Income taxes recoverable





104,721







712,459



Other current assets





4,420,220







3,408,704



Total current assets





114,870,576







74,543,209



Equity investments





3,678,171







3,446,346



Property and equipment, net





12,543,156







10,115,782



Deferred tax assets





259,200







242,863



Due from related party, non-current





-







215,307



Operating lease right-of-use assets





12,265,679







9,827,114



Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party





341,078







172,121



Total non-current assets





29,087,284







24,019,533



Total assets



$

143,957,860





$

98,562,742





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Accounts payable



$

4,315,457





$

2,602,972



Accounts payable - related parties





260,790







149,658



Accrued liabilities and other payables





11,018,516







4,641,892



Deferred revenue





1,196,659







456,331



Wages payable





15,663,312







10,472,596



Income taxes payable





974,510







452,961



Operating lease liabilities, current





5,678,812







3,797,069



Operating lease liabilities - related party, current





165,734







163,995



Short-term loans





1,531,933







4,306,138



Total current liabilities





40,805,723







27,043,612



Operating lease liabilities, non-current





7,461,337







6,068,702



Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current





175,002







-



Total non-current liabilities





7,636,339







6,068,702



Total liabilities





48,442,062







33,112,314



Equity

















Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,329,600 

    shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31,

    2019





18,330







18,330



Additional paid-in capital





18,424,483







15,074,267



Retained earnings





66,854,353







47,347,781



Statutory reserves





7,761,226







5,818,330



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





2,457,406







(3,411,744)



Total China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. shareholders' equity





95,515,798







64,846,964



Noncontrolling interest





-







603,464



Total equity





95,515,798







65,450,428



Total liabilities and equity



$

143,957,860





$

98,562,742



 

 

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For The Years Ended December 31,







2020





2019





2018























Revenues, net



$

240,316,024





$

173,409,113





$

141,433,641



Cost of revenues





188,725,246







134,504,540







102,567,896



Gross profit





51,590,778







38,904,573







38,865,745



Operating expenses:

























Selling, general & administrative expenses





27,772,891







26,318,771







21,329,908



Total operating expenses





27,772,891







26,318,771







21,329,908



Income from operations





23,817,887







12,585,802







17,535,837



Interest expense





(176,422)







(190,808)







(404,958)



Government grants





2,989,897







1,825,402







1,709,297



Other income





1,803,014







1,547,788







552,205



Other expense





(434,048)







(202,688)







(124,370)



Total other income





4,182,441







2,979,694







1,732,174



Income before provision for income taxes





28,000,328







15,565,496







19,268,011



Income tax provision





3,069,477







2,391,371







2,966,880



Net income





24,930,851







13,174,125







16,301,131



Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





70,052







118,114







208,593



Net income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers,

    Inc.



$

24,860,799







13,056,011







16,092,538





























Comprehensive income

























Net income



$

24,930,851





$

13,174,125





$

16,301,131



Other comprehensive income (loss)

























Foreign currency translation adjustment





5,855,857







(828,331)







(2,741,283)



Total Comprehensive income





30,786,708







12,345,794







13,559,848



Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

    interest





56,759







109,238







140,467



Comprehensive income attributable to China Customer

    Relations Centers, Inc.



$

30,729,949





$

12,236,556





$

13,419,381





























Earnings per share attributable to China Customer Relations

    Centers, Inc.

























Basic



$

1.36





$

0.71





$

0.88



Diluted



$

1.36





$

0.71





$

0.88



Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic





18,329,600







18,329,600







18,329,600



Diluted





18,329,600







18,329,600







18,329,600



 

 

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For The Years Ended December 31,







2020





2019





2018























Cash flows from operating activities



















Net income



$

24,930,851





$

13,174,125





$

16,301,131



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

    operating activities:

























Depreciation





4,070,582







3,404,912







2,635,242



Allowance for credit losses





-







-







952,439



Loss on disposal of property and equipment





59,366







19,091







34,166



Deferred income taxes





-







238,883







(196,909)



Non-cash lease expense





4,319,670







3,501,753







-



Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and operating

    lease liabilities upon lease modification





634,328







-







-



Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable





(17,048,770)







(13,057,615)







(7,937,804)



Due from related parties





(9,929)







-







-



Prepayments





(298,525)







(2,097,963)







(887,778)



Prepayments, related parties





(248,456)







-







(95,244)



Other current assets





(740,237)







(1,510,847)







(970,199)



Operating lease liabilities





(3,955,614)







(3,037,030)







-



Accounts payable





1,454,416







2,017,431







147,818



Accounts payable - related parties





95,611







(10,440)







122,630



Wages payable





4,245,097







3,511,093







1,884,440



Income taxes recoverable





620,277







(192,965)







(548,893)



Income taxes payable





464,576







94,336







(153,896)



Deferred revenue





671,332







100,245







(221,771)



Accrued liabilities and other payables





4,934,855







(941,772)







1,077,098



Net cash provided by operating activities





24,049,979







5,213,237







12,142,470



Cash flows from investing activities

























Purchase of property and equipment





(5,334,709)







(4,481,450)







(4,768,139)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





7,179







36,693







9,197



Advance to equity investee





(435,445)







-







(1,461)



Collection from equity investee





429,068







-







-



Advance to related parties





(381,309)







(214,111)







(105,827)



Repayment from related parties





171,179







198,017







117,802



Net cash used in investing activities





(5,544,037)







(4,460,851)







(4,748,428)



Cash flows from financing activities

























Contribution from noncontrolling investor in subsidiary





108,970







-







-



Dividend distributed to noncontrolling investor in subsidiary





-







(213,722)







(355,232)



Borrowings from short-term loans





4,351,712







4,452,368







3,891,596



Repayment of short-term loans





(7,124,316)







(3,694,345)







(3,625,448)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(2,663,634)







544,301







(89,084)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

    equivalents





2,498,744







(388,113)







(1,513,411)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents





18,341,052







908,574







5,791,547



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year





25,328,486







24,419,912







18,628,365



Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year



$

43,669,538





$

25,328,486





$

24,419,912



Supplemental cash flow information

























Interest paid



$

175,811





$

190,808





$

404,958



Income taxes paid



$

2,924,643





$

2,993,733





$

3,929,237



Non-cash investing and financing activities

























Transfer from prepayments to property and equipment



$

705,933





$

904,309





$

392,637



Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property

    and equipment



$

7,200





$

24,512





$

88,112



Liability assumed in connection with acquisition of

    noncontrolling interest



$

830,308





$

-





$

-



Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for

    operating lease liability



$

7,069,165





$

5,496,939





$

-



 

 

