TAI'AN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce and financial services business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Full Year of 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues increased by $66.91 million, or 38.6%, to $240.32 million from $173.41 million for the same period of the prior year. Our revenue growth in the year of 2020 resulted primarily from acquiring new customers and increased sales volumes to our existing clients.
We continued to increase our service capacity, which increased by 6,889 seats, or 30.8%, to 29,249 seats as of December 31, 2020 from 22,360 seats at the end of 2019.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, IT costs, and facilities support expenses. Cost of revenues increased by $54.22 million, or 40.3%, to $188.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $134.50 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was in line with the increase in revenues. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 78.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 77.6% for the same period of the prior year.
Gross profit and gross margin
Gross profit increased by $12.69 million, or 32.6%, to $51.59 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $38.90 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 1.0 percentage point to 21.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 22.4% for the same period of the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expense
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses consists primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. SG&A expenses increased by $1.45 million, or 5.5%, to $27.78 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $26.32 million for the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 15.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 11.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Operating income and operating margin
Income from operations increased by $11.23 million, or 89.2%, to $23.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $12.59 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating income was related to increased gross profit which was partially offset by increased SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 7.3% for the same period of the prior year.
Other income
We recognized government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $2.99 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.83 million recognized during the same period of the prior year. Total other income, net of other expenses, increased by $1.20 million, or 40.4%, to $4.18 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $2.98 million for the same period of the prior year.
Income before provision for income taxes
Income before provision for income taxes increased by $12.44 million, or 79.9%, to $28.00 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $15.57 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was due to increased operating income as well as government grants and other income.
Income taxes
Provision for income taxes was $3.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.39 million for the same period of the prior year.
Net income and earnings per share
Net income increased by $11.76 million, or 89.2%, to $24.93 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $13.17 million for the same period of the prior year. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.86 million, or $1.36 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.06 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.
Financial Conditions
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $43.67 million, compared to $25.33 million at December 31, 2019. Total working capital was $74.06 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $47.50 million at the end of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.05 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.21 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $5.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $4.46 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in financing activities was $2.66 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.54 million for the same period of the prior year.
Notice
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.
About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
The Company is a leading BPO service provider in China focusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including:
- customer relationship management;
- technical support;
- sales;
- customer retention;
- marketing surveys; and
- research.
The Company's service is currently delivered in Provinces of Shandong, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Guangdong, Yunnan, Hubei, Sichuan, Hebei, Anhui, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Chongqing. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its growth, shareholder returns and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the call center business process outsourcing market in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
For more information, please contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1-718-213-7386
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,669,538
$
25,328,486
Accounts receivable
63,493,891
42,606,485
Prepayments
2,352,988
2,396,646
Prepayment, related parties
359,142
90,429
Due from related parties, current
470,076
-
Income taxes recoverable
104,721
712,459
Other current assets
4,420,220
3,408,704
Total current assets
114,870,576
74,543,209
Equity investments
3,678,171
3,446,346
Property and equipment, net
12,543,156
10,115,782
Deferred tax assets
259,200
242,863
Due from related party, non-current
-
215,307
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,265,679
9,827,114
Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party
341,078
172,121
Total non-current assets
29,087,284
24,019,533
Total assets
$
143,957,860
$
98,562,742
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
4,315,457
$
2,602,972
Accounts payable - related parties
260,790
149,658
Accrued liabilities and other payables
11,018,516
4,641,892
Deferred revenue
1,196,659
456,331
Wages payable
15,663,312
10,472,596
Income taxes payable
974,510
452,961
Operating lease liabilities, current
5,678,812
3,797,069
Operating lease liabilities - related party, current
165,734
163,995
Short-term loans
1,531,933
4,306,138
Total current liabilities
40,805,723
27,043,612
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
7,461,337
6,068,702
Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current
175,002
-
Total non-current liabilities
7,636,339
6,068,702
Total liabilities
48,442,062
33,112,314
Equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,329,600
18,330
18,330
Additional paid-in capital
18,424,483
15,074,267
Retained earnings
66,854,353
47,347,781
Statutory reserves
7,761,226
5,818,330
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,457,406
(3,411,744)
Total China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. shareholders' equity
95,515,798
64,846,964
Noncontrolling interest
-
603,464
Total equity
95,515,798
65,450,428
Total liabilities and equity
$
143,957,860
$
98,562,742
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For The Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Revenues, net
$
240,316,024
$
173,409,113
$
141,433,641
Cost of revenues
188,725,246
134,504,540
102,567,896
Gross profit
51,590,778
38,904,573
38,865,745
Operating expenses:
Selling, general & administrative expenses
27,772,891
26,318,771
21,329,908
Total operating expenses
27,772,891
26,318,771
21,329,908
Income from operations
23,817,887
12,585,802
17,535,837
Interest expense
(176,422)
(190,808)
(404,958)
Government grants
2,989,897
1,825,402
1,709,297
Other income
1,803,014
1,547,788
552,205
Other expense
(434,048)
(202,688)
(124,370)
Total other income
4,182,441
2,979,694
1,732,174
Income before provision for income taxes
28,000,328
15,565,496
19,268,011
Income tax provision
3,069,477
2,391,371
2,966,880
Net income
24,930,851
13,174,125
16,301,131
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
70,052
118,114
208,593
Net income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers,
$
24,860,799
13,056,011
16,092,538
Comprehensive income
Net income
$
24,930,851
$
13,174,125
$
16,301,131
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,855,857
(828,331)
(2,741,283)
Total Comprehensive income
30,786,708
12,345,794
13,559,848
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
56,759
109,238
140,467
Comprehensive income attributable to China Customer
$
30,729,949
$
12,236,556
$
13,419,381
Earnings per share attributable to China Customer Relations
Basic
$
1.36
$
0.71
$
0.88
Diluted
$
1.36
$
0.71
$
0.88
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
18,329,600
18,329,600
18,329,600
Diluted
18,329,600
18,329,600
18,329,600
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For The Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
24,930,851
$
13,174,125
$
16,301,131
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation
4,070,582
3,404,912
2,635,242
Allowance for credit losses
-
-
952,439
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
59,366
19,091
34,166
Deferred income taxes
-
238,883
(196,909)
Non-cash lease expense
4,319,670
3,501,753
-
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and operating
634,328
-
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(17,048,770)
(13,057,615)
(7,937,804)
Due from related parties
(9,929)
-
-
Prepayments
(298,525)
(2,097,963)
(887,778)
Prepayments, related parties
(248,456)
-
(95,244)
Other current assets
(740,237)
(1,510,847)
(970,199)
Operating lease liabilities
(3,955,614)
(3,037,030)
-
Accounts payable
1,454,416
2,017,431
147,818
Accounts payable - related parties
95,611
(10,440)
122,630
Wages payable
4,245,097
3,511,093
1,884,440
Income taxes recoverable
620,277
(192,965)
(548,893)
Income taxes payable
464,576
94,336
(153,896)
Deferred revenue
671,332
100,245
(221,771)
Accrued liabilities and other payables
4,934,855
(941,772)
1,077,098
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,049,979
5,213,237
12,142,470
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(5,334,709)
(4,481,450)
(4,768,139)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
7,179
36,693
9,197
Advance to equity investee
(435,445)
-
(1,461)
Collection from equity investee
429,068
-
-
Advance to related parties
(381,309)
(214,111)
(105,827)
Repayment from related parties
171,179
198,017
117,802
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,544,037)
(4,460,851)
(4,748,428)
Cash flows from financing activities
Contribution from noncontrolling investor in subsidiary
108,970
-
-
Dividend distributed to noncontrolling investor in subsidiary
-
(213,722)
(355,232)
Borrowings from short-term loans
4,351,712
4,452,368
3,891,596
Repayment of short-term loans
(7,124,316)
(3,694,345)
(3,625,448)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,663,634)
544,301
(89,084)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
2,498,744
(388,113)
(1,513,411)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
18,341,052
908,574
5,791,547
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
25,328,486
24,419,912
18,628,365
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
$
43,669,538
$
25,328,486
$
24,419,912
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
$
175,811
$
190,808
$
404,958
Income taxes paid
$
2,924,643
$
2,993,733
$
3,929,237
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Transfer from prepayments to property and equipment
$
705,933
$
904,309
$
392,637
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property
$
7,200
$
24,512
$
88,112
Liability assumed in connection with acquisition of
$
830,308
$
-
$
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for
$
7,069,165
$
5,496,939
$
-
