HANZHONG, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Highlights for the quarter

  • Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $2.8 million, an increase of 19.6% from approximately $2.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
  • Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $0.3 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.3 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per share ("EPS") attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.01, compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com

Company contact:

Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market

China Phone: (86) 091-62622612

Email: randy.xiong@chinahgs.com

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,





September 30,







2020





2020



ASSETS



(Unaudited)





























Cash



$

1,253,331





$

457,699



Restricted cash





3,423,862







3,409,837



Contract assets





15,370,808







14,255,328



Real estate property development completed





96,628,716







94,671,258



Other assets





9,102,909







8,132,555



Property, plant and equipment, net





582,060







571,330



Security deposits





1,930,750







1,855,506



Real estate property under development





239,926,178







227,741,017



Due from local governments for real estate property development completed





2,985,991







2,869,623





















Total Assets



$

371,204,605





$

353,964,153





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Construction loans



$

116,028,450





$

109,937,408



Accounts payables





26,333,101







25,415,352



Other payables





4,424,032







4,028,048



Construction deposits





3,332,605







3,202,730



Contract liabilities





1,917,343







1,847,685



Customer deposits





21,939,636







19,405,528



Accrued expenses





1,971,086







1,920,370



Taxes  payable





19,649,785







19,881,211



Total liabilities





195,596,038







185,638,332





















Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' equity

















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares

issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020





22,525







22,525



Additional paid-in capital





129,930,330







129,930,330



Statutory surplus





10,458,395







10,458,395



Retained earnings





35,245,648







34,954,061



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(48,331)







(7,039,490)



Total stockholders' equity





175,608,567







168,325,821





















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

371,204,605





$

353,964,153



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

(Unaudited)







Three months ended December 31,







2020





2019



Real estate sales



$

2,755,262





$

2,304,244



Less: Sales tax





(23,538)







(39,233)



Cost of real estate sales





(1,853,642)







(1,705,612)



Gross profit





878,082







559,399



Operating expenses

















Selling and distribution expenses





79,345







200,168



General and administrative expenses





305,925







588,839



Total operating expenses





385,270







789,007



Operating income (loss)





492,812







(229,608)



Interest income (expense), net





2,826







(17,253)



Other expense, net





(105,858)







-



Income (loss) before income taxes





389,780







(246,861)



Provision for income taxes





98,193







10,520



Net income (loss)





291,587







(257,381)



Other Comprehensive income (loss)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment





6,991,159







4,380,862



Comprehensive income



$

7,282,746





$

4,123,481



Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share

















Basic and diluted



$

0.01





$

(0.01)



Weighted average common shares outstanding

















Basic and diluted





22,525,000







22,525,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock





Additional





Statutory





Retained





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive













Shares





Amount





Paid-in Capital





Surplus





Earnings





Loss





Total



Balance at September 30, 2019





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,360,251





$

34,070,767





$

(15,683,723)





$

158,700,150



Net loss for the period





-







-







-







-







(257,381)







-







(257,381)



Foreign currency translation adjustments





-







-







-







-







-







4,380,862







4,380,862



Balance at December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,360,251





$

33,813,386





$

(11,302,861)





$

162,823,631





























































Balance at September 30, 2020





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,458,395





$

34,954,061





$

(7,039,490)





$

168,325,821



Net income for the period





-







-







-







-







291,587







-







291,587



Foreign currency translation adjustments





-







-







-







-







-







6,991,159







6,991,159



Balance at December 31,2020 (Unaudited)





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,458,395





$

35,245,648





$

(48,331)





$

175,608,567



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Three months ended December 31,







2020





2019



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net  income (loss)



$

291,587





$

(257,381)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

 operating activities:

















Deferred tax benefit





-







(56,480)



Depreciation





12,253







18,767



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Contract assets





(529,410)







511,335



Advances to vendors





-







(213,038)



Real estate property development completed





1,853,642







1,472,443



Real estate property under development





(1,297,396)







(961,873)



Other current assets





(631,040)







(488,722)



Security deposit





-







1,596,250



Accounts payables





(111,208)







 

385,617



Other payables





229,180







(1,646)



Contract liabilities





(5,191)







(32,028)



Customer deposits





1,721,198







1,625,398



Construction deposits





-







(426)



Accrued expenses





-







(578,021)



Taxes payables





(890,500)







(534,574)



Net cash provided by operating activities





643,115







2,485,621





















Cash flow from financing activities

















Repayments of construction loans





-







(2,118,584)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





-







(2,118,584)





















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash





166,542







116,587



Net increase in cash and restricted cash





809,657







483,624



Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period





3,867,536







4,202,117



Cash and restricted cash, end of period



$

4,677,193





$

4,685,741





















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Interest paid



$

136,674





$

1,743,380



Income taxes paid



$

63,765





$

44,786





















Representing:

















Cash, end of period 



$

1,253,331





$

660,414



Restricted, end of period



$

3,423,862





$

4,025,327



Total cash and restricted cash, end of period



$

4,677,193





$

4,685,741





















Cash, beginning of period 





457,699







263,139



Restricted, beginning of period





3,409,837







3,938,978



Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period





3,867,536







4,202,117





















Non-cash financing activities:

















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan





1,608,606







-



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

