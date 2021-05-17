HANZHONG, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Highlights for the quarter

  • Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to less gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
  • Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per share ("EPS") attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.10, compared to net loss per share of $0.03 for the same quarter of the last year.  

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.  

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







March 31,





September 30,



2021





2020

ASSETS



(Unaudited)









Cash

$

555,576





$

457,699

Restricted cash



3,297,734







3,409,837

Contract assets



15,195,730







14,255,328

Real estate property development completed



93,359,420







94,671,258

Other assets



9,709,848







8,132,555

Property, plant and equipment, net



567,292







571,330

Security deposits



1,922,853







1,855,506

Real estate property under development



251,151,767







227,741,017

Due from local governments for real estate property development completed



2,973,777







2,869,623















Total Assets

$

378,733,997





$

353,964,153















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Construction loans

$

116,060,624





$

109,937,408

Accounts payable



31,854,281







25,415,352

Other payables



4,569,384







4,028,048

Construction deposits



3,318,974







3,202,730

Contract liabilities



1,885,982







1,847,685

Customer deposits



21,498,027







19,405,528

Accrued expenses



1,861,745







1,920,370

Taxes payable



20,592,607







19,881,211

Total liabilities



201,641,624







185,638,332















Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' equity













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and

outstanding March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020



22,525







22,525

Additional paid-in capital



129,930,330







129,930,330

Statutory surplus



10,458,395







10,458,395

Retained earnings



37,466,885







34,954,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(785,762)







(7,039,490)

Total stockholders' equity



177,092,373







168,325,821















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

378,733,997





$

353,964,153

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31,





Six months ended March 31,





2021





2020





2021





2020

Real estate sales



$

18,278,112





$

1,889,829





$

21,033,374





$

4,194,073

Less: Sales tax





(115,166)







(27,048)







(138,704)







(66,281)

Cost of real estate sales





(14,474,264)







(1,466,381)







(16,327,906)







(3,171,993)

Gross profit





3,688,682







396,400







4,566,764







955,799

Operating expenses































Selling and distribution expenses





16,821







200,390







96,166







400,558

General and administrative expenses





543,334







819,415







849,259







1,408,254

Total operating expenses





560,155







1,019,805







945,425







1,808,812

Operating income (loss)





3,128,527







(623,405)







3,621,339







(853,013)

Interest income (expense), net





712







(15,586)







3,537







(32,839)

Other expense





(166,571)







(96,729)







(272,428)







(96,729)

Income (loss) before income taxes





2,962,668







(735,720)







3,352,448







(982,581)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes





741,431







(111,699)







839,624







(101,179)

Net income (loss)





2,221,237







(624,021)







2,512,824







(881,402)

Other Comprehensive income (loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment





(737,431)







(2,823,145)







6,253,728







1,557,717

Comprehensive income (loss)



$

1,483,806





$

(3,447,166)





$

8,766,552





$

676,315

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share































Basic and diluted



$

0.10





$

(0.01)





$

0.11





$

(0.02)

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic and diluted





22,525,000







22,525,000







22,525,000







22,525,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)







Common Stock



Additional



Statutory



Retained



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive







Shares



Amount



Paid-

in Capital



Surplus



Earnings



Income (loss)



Total

Balance at September 30, 2019

22,525,000



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,360,251



$

34,070,767



$

(15,683,723)



$

158,700150

Net loss for the period

-





-

















(257,381)











(257,381)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-





-

























4,380,862





4,380,862

Balance at December 31, 2019

22,525,000





22,525





129,930,330





10,360,251





33,189,365





(11,302,861





162,823,631

Net loss for the period

-





-

















(624,021)











(624,021)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-





-























(2,823,145





(2,823,145

Balance at March 31, 2020

22,525,000



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,360,251



$

33,189,365



$

(14,126,006)



$

159,376,465

















































































Balance at September 30, 2020

22,525,000



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,458,395



$

34,954,061



$

(7,039,490)



$

168,325,821

Net income for the period

-





-





-





-





291,587





-





291,587

Foreign currency translation

adjustments

-





-





-





-





-





6,991,159





6,991,159

Balance at December 31, 2020

22,525,000





22,525





129,930,330





10,458,395





35,245,648





(48,331)





175,608,567

Net income for the period

-





-





-





-





2,221,237





-





2,221,237

Foreign currency translation

adjustments

-





-





-





-





-





(737,431)





(737,431)

Balance at March 31, 2021

22,525,000



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,458,395



$

37,466,885



$

(785,762)



$

177,092,373



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Six months ended March 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income (loss)



$

2,512,824





$

(881,402)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Deferred tax provision (benefit)





-







(235,179)



Depreciation





24,772







37,710



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Contract assets





(422,948)







651,289



Real estate property development completed





4,747,385







2,937,724



Real estate property under development





(13,010,220)







(2,835,288)



Other current assets





(1,281,964)







(935,053)



Security deposit













3,195,887



Accounts payable





5,515,797







89,325



Other payables





395,088







111,347



Contract liabilities





(28,762)







(71,507)



Customer deposits





1,387,999







2,349,028



Construction deposits













(428)



Accrued expenses













(675,478)



Taxes payables





109,454







(1,379,060)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(50,575)







2,358,915





















Cash flow from financing activities

















Repayments of construction loans





-







(2,128,585)



Net cash used in financing activities





-







(2,128,585)





















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash





36,349







103,801



Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash





(14,226)







334,131



Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period





3,867,536







4,202,117



Cash and restricted cash, end of period



$

3,853,310





$

4,536,248



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Interest paid



$

1,847,904





$

3,416,592



Income taxes paid



$

135,462





$

375,601





















Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:

















Cash



$

555,576





$

658,313



Restricted



$

3,297,734





$

3,877,935



Total cash and restricted cash



$

3,853,310





$

4,536,248





















Cash, beginning of period



$

457,699





$

263,139



Restricted, beginning of period



$

3,409,837





$

3,938,978



Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



$

3,867,536





$

4,202,117





















Non-cash financing activities:

















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan



$

1,626,210





$

-



Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development



$

(14,432,275)





$

-





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hgs-reports-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2021-results-301292831.html

SOURCE China HGS Real Estate Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.