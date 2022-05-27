GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online in Guiyang, according to China International Big Data Industry Expo Organizing Committee.

 

With the annual theme of "Seize New Opportunities, Share Digital Value", the one-day expo continued to adhere to the concept of "global vision, national height, industry perspective, enterprise position", and held online activities including forums on various topics, expo releases, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bigdata-expo.cn/

