HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to have delivered a solid performance during the first half of fiscal year 2022 as we navigate through a challenging operating environment affected by multiple COVID-19 surges. We achieved record revenue of $78.48 million, up 26.8% from the same period of last year, and narrowed down 86% of net loss compared to the same period of last year. Revenue from online pharmacy and wholesale segments increased by 33.5% and 63.6%, respectively, which reflects the efforts of our team as we continue to expand our business. Our strong financial performance once again demonstrates the continuing momentum across the Company as the market recognizing the quality of our products and the brand awareness of Jo-Jo Drugstores. Our unrivaled quality management, reliable supply chains, extensive distribution network and industry-leading talent team are the reasons of the results."

Mr. Liu continued, "ESG, standing for 'Environment, Society and Governance', is embedded in our core value and we are committed to improving the community we serve and protecting the lives of our employees and customers. We received 2021 China ESG Golden Awards, a Sustainability Award from Sina Finance, which recognizes our meaningful progress in delivering social and environmental benefits. The project "Healthy China 2030" will enhance the reformation and innovation in the healthcare industry. To seize this opportunity, we will continue focusing on providing excellent in-store services, accelerating digital transformation and upgrading our business model. We believe that our capability, operational performance and diversified distribution channels will enable us to generate additional revenue and create greater value for our shareholders in the long term."  

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights





For the Six Months Ended September 30,

($ millions, except per share data)



2021



2020



% Change

Revenue



78.48



61.90



26.8%

      Retail drugstores



40.42



36.74



10.0%

      Online pharmacy



13.70



10.26



33.5%

      Wholesale



24.36



14.90



63.6%

Gross profit



15.40



14.99



2.7%

Gross margin



19.6%



24.2%



-4.6 pp*

Loss from operations



(0.49)



(1.94)



74.6%

Net loss



(0.27)



(1.92)



86.0%

Loss per share



(0.01)



(0.05)



80.0%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

  • Revenue increased by 26.8% to $78.48 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $61.90 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 2.7% to $15.40 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from 24.2% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $0.27 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1.92 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $16.58 million, or 26.8%, to $78.48 million from $61.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in online pharmacy and wholesale business.





For the Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

($ millions)



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross

Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross

Margin

Retail drugstores



40.42



28.90



28.5%



36.74



24.73



32.7%

Online pharmacy



13.70



12.29



10.3%



10.26



8.97



12.5%

Wholesale



24.36



21.90



10.1%



14.90



13.20



11.4%

Total



78.48



63.09



19.6%



61.90



46.90



24.2%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $3.68 million, or 10.0%, to $40.42 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $36.74 million for the same period of last year. After excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, the actual retail drugstores sales increased by 2.0%. The actual increase in retail drugstore sales was primarily due to continuous adjustments of merchandises, better fitness to the market, improved store employee incentive plan, and contribution from the new store sales.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $3.44 million, or 33.5%, to $13.70 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $10.26 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales to commercial insurance customers via the Company's official website and an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. The sales via the Company's official website were primarily made by certain pharmacy benefit management providers and insurance companies. For example, the Company has signed a service contract with Yingda Taihe Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ("Yingda"), a national insurance company. Certain companies bought private health insurances from Yingda for their employees. By linking the Company's online pharmacy platform with Yingda and training Yingda's employees, they are able to buy health products on the Company's online stores. The sales from these customers contributed significantly to the Company's official website sales. The Company's official website sales increased by 85.5% as compared to the same period of last year. Prescription drugs used to be prohibited from online sales due to safety concern. After the nation has lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales become popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $4.93 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021. For the same period of last year, it was $3.63 million.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $9.47 million, or 63.6%, to $24.37 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $14.90 million for the same period of last year. In order to obtain rebates from its major suppliers, the Company is required to make more purchase from the suppliers. To quickly resell these products, the Company chose to lower its sales price to local vendors, which in turn helped increase the sales significantly. 

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $16.19 million, or 34.5%, to $63.09 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $46.90 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.41 million, or 2.7%, to $15.40 million for six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from 24.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 28.5%, 10.3%, and 10.1%, respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 32.7%, 12.5%, and 11.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.54 million, or 4.3%, to $13.29 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $12.75 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in fees charged by various platforms as a result of sales increase in the Company's online pharmacy.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.58 million, or 37.9%, to $2.60 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.18 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in labor cost. In response to the government insurance budget control, the Company cut off certain administration staff and combined several administrative duties. Additionally, in the six months ended September 30, 2021, the Company provided bonus to certain key staff. Such expenses, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 3.3% from 6.8% for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations was $0.49 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.94 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.6) % and (3.1)% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net loss

Net loss was $0.27 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1.92 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company has cash of $24.61 million, compared to $22.05 million as of March 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities is $0.50 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.35 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities is $0.19 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.76 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities is $3.43 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $4.55 million for the same period of last year.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact: 

Frank Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

+86-571-88077108

frank.zhao@jojodrugstores.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

+1-917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com   

  

 

 

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



















September 30,





March 31,







2021





2021



ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

24,611,175





$

22,045,628



Restricted cash





14,576,183







12,627,016



Financial assets available for sale





92,940







91,472



Notes receivable





97,195







39,392



Trade accounts receivable





14,079,343







13,423,728



Inventories





17,443,466







16,972,965



Other receivables, net





5,768,743







5,051,960



Advances to suppliers





2,919,052







421,963



Other current assets





1,610,682







1,560,119



Total current assets





81,198,779







72,234,243





















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net





6,212,655







6,549,035





















OTHER ASSETS

















Long-term investment





3,981,986







3,981,986



Farmland assets





857,176







835,427



Long term deposits





1,681,417







1,546,764



Other noncurrent assets





834,298







856,391



Operating lease right-of-use assets





18,580,840







16,778,729



Intangible assets, net





3,538,707







3,528,056



Total other assets





29,474,424







27,527,353





















Total assets



$

116,885,858





$

106,310,631





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES

















 Short-term bank loan





-







762,270



 Accounts payable, trade





32,828,259







29,895,830



 Notes payable





31,299,086







25,663,633



 Other payables





3,842,964







2,940,000



 Other payables - related parties





1,133,803







445,305



 Customer deposits





1,642,586







1,146,247



 Taxes payable





519,531







197,733



 Accrued liabilities





396,787







501,111



 Long-term loan payable-current portion





2,643,513







2,557,634



 Current portion of operating lease liabilities





1,562,318







788,171



   Total current liabilities





75,868,847







64,897,934





















Long-term loan payable





590,640







1,892,269



Long-term operating lease liabilities





16,063,306







15,118,083



   Total liabilities





92,522,793







81,908,286





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 41,751,790 and

     41,751,790 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and March

     31, 2021





41,752







41,752



Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and 

      outstanding as of September 30 and March 31, 2021





-







-



Additional paid-in capital





66,516,033







66,516,033



Statutory reserves





1,309,109







1,309,109



Accumulated deficit





(45,205,117)







(44,942,374)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





3,046,753







2,818,185



Total stockholders' equity





25,708,530







25,742,705



Noncontrolling interests





(1,345,465)







(1,340,360)



Total equity





24,363,065







24,402,345



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

116,885,858





$

106,310,631



  

 

 

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)







For the six months ended

September 30,







2021





2020



REVENUES, NET



$

78,484,478





$

61,896,857





















COST OF GOODS SOLD





63,085,681







46,903,886





















GROSS PROFIT





15,398,797







14,992,971





















SELLING EXPENSES





13,292,931







12,747,919



GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES





2,598,175







4,181,725



TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES





15,891,106







16,929,644





















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS





(492,309)







(1,936,673)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

















INTEREST INCOME





110,291







351,255



INTEREST EXPENSE





(156,786)







(245,079)



OTHER





274,883







(74,475)



CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS

LIABILITY





-







27,784





















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(263,921)







(1,877,188)





















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





3,927







38,595





















NET LOSS





(267,848)







(1,915,783)





















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST





(5,105)







(190,555)





















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.





(262,743)







(1,725,228)





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN

















FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS





228,568







1,125,030





















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(39,280)







(790,753)





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:

















Basic





41,751,790







36,232,144



Diluted





41,751,790







36,232,144





















LOSS PER SHARES:

















Basic



$

(0.01)





$

(0.05)



Diluted



$

(0.01)





$

(0.05)



  

 

 

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)







For the six months ended

September 30,







2021





2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss



$

(267,848)





$

(1,915,783)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Bad debt direct write-off and provision





(159,978)







(286,076)



Depreciation and amortization





672,825







1,258,156



Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability





-







(27,784)



Accounts receivable, trade





(442,229)







41,724



Notes receivable





(57,097)







(13,675)



Inventories and biological assets





(197,928)







(448,573)



Other receivables





(695,832)







279,650



Advances to suppliers





(2,487,104)







(531,255)



Other current assets





(94,153)







(853,289)



Long term deposit





(109,694)







(15,106)



Other noncurrent assets





35,787







13,619



Accounts payable, trade





2,449,608







2,362,338



Other payables and accrued liabilities





1,055,417







(845,411)



Customer deposits





477,331







509,549



Taxes payable





318,214







123,082





















Net cash used in operating activities





497,319







(348,834)





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Acquisition of equipment





(73,471)







(33,968)



Purchases of intangible assets





(6,962)







(55,038)



Investment in a joint venture





-







(1,422,193)



Additions to leasehold improvements





(105,638)







(246,846)



Net cash used in investing activities





(186,071)







(1,758,045)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loan





-







714,160



Repayment from short-term bank loan





(773,500)







-



Repayment of third parties loan





(1,285,484)







(1,175,725)



Proceeds from notes payable





31,258,674







22,668,388



Repayment of notes payable





(26,041,718)







(26,949,176)



Decrease in Employee Deposits





-







(57,133)



Exercise of warrants





-







77,500



Proceeds from equity financing





-







9,205,173



Repayment of other payables-related parties





269,994







68,994



   Net cash provided by financing activities





3,427,966







4,552,181





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH





775,500







1,941,058





















DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





4,514,714







4,386,360





















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period





34,672,644







30,982,606





















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period



$

39,187,358





$

35,368,966





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid for interest





156,786







247,371



Cash paid for income taxes



$

3,927





$

3,457



  

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-jo-jo-drugstores-reports-first-half-of-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301465447.html

SOURCE China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.