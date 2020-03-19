BEIJING, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Visionary Group (CVG) today appoints Cervantes Lee as Head of International Capital Markets, based in Los Angeles. Mr. Lee will spearhead the international business development and investor partnerships outside China. Cervantes will start his new role immediately.
Mr. Lee, 45, has over 20 years of principal investment experience across Asia and the U.S. for various real estate operation businesses, including student housing, co-living apartment, hotel, restaurant chain, shopping mall and senior housing. He previously held investment manager position at Panda Restaurant Group, CBRE Investors, AIG Global Real Estate and Colony Capital. He started his career as an internet analyst in 1999 at Arthur Andersen's Global Corporate Finance.
He received a Master's degree in Real Estate Development from MIT (2008), an MBA in Finance (2001) and a BA in Economics (1997) from National Taiwan University. He holds a few real estate industry credentials, including all five ICSC retail real estate designations, Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor, CCIM and California real estate brokerage license. He served as President of MIT Club of Southern California in 2018 at Los Angeles.
China Visionary Group, founded in Beijing in 2018, is committed to becoming a world-class asset management group. CVG aims at providing a better community living experience to members through its quality operation and services.
