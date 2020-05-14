Chipotle will be available on Uber Eats in Canada with delivery fees waived starting today
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Uber Eats today announced a delivery partnership in Canada. For the first time, fans in Canada can get the Chipotle food they love delivered through the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com. Today through May 20, the Delivery Fee will be waived on any Chipotle order $12 or greater on the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com. Service fee applies.
"We're continuing to find ways to leverage key partners to grow our delivery footprint for Canadian customers," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With Chipotle launching on Uber Eats in Canada, it's never been easier for fans to get our real food delivered to their homes."
Given the current world climate, Chipotle and Uber Eats are working together to make the delivery experience easier for fans. Uber Eats users can leave a note in the app for "no-contact" deliveries, which involve a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange. Digital orders from Chipotle are customized via the brand's Digital Kitchens, which are comprised of a dedicated ingredient station and operated by a special team in nearly all Chipotle locations.
"At Uber Eats, we are on a mission to make eating well effortless for everyone, everywhere," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "We could not be more excited to finally deliver delicious Chipotle burritos, bowls, and sides to customers within the comfort of their own homes here in Canada. We know that adding Chipotle to our current offerings will bring joy to our eaters with the tap of a button."
Chipotle and Uber Eats announced a national partnership in the U.S. last month. Both teams have been working closely on this fully integrated partnership to ensure a smooth experience for in-restaurant teams and for Chipotle fans and eaters across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership with Uber Eats is another way Chipotle is working to grow its digital and delivery business. Digital sales grew 80.8% in first quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year, and to accommodate the increase in digital and delivery, Chipotle is installing new in-restaurant features to increase convenience for customers and delivery partners. Premium placement for digital built in pick-up portals allow delivery drivers to retrieve food quickly and efficiently.
The Uber Eats $0 delivery discount will be applied automatically to users accounts and will expire at 11:55pm PT on 5/20/2020. The offer is valid for a $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $12 or more (before taxes and fees). Taxes and a 10% Service Fee still apply. Offer may not be combined with other offers. See the Uber Eats app for details.
ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.CA or visit one of Chipotle's 23 restaurant locations in Canada.
ABOUT UBER EATS
Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.