Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on all DoorDash orders over $10 this month
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that the Delivery Fee will be waived on any Chipotle order over $10 placed on DoorDash through April 30. Service fee will continue to apply. Chipotle is also teaming up with DoorDash, the leading local logistics platform, to offer 10% off all pickup orders over $10 in Canada during the month of April.
"Our $0 delivery fee offer ensures our Canadian fans have frictionless access to Chipotle's real food while they're at home," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're hoping to be a small source of positivity for consumers during these challenging times."
Delivery orders are customized via Chipotle's Delivery Kitchen, which is comprised of a dedicated ingredient station operated by a special team. In an effort to keep our communities safe, all DoorDash delivery drop-offs are now "no-contact" by default.
$0 delivery fee offer valid through 4/30/20 on orders from DoorDash. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code CHIPOTLECOMPED to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Canada-Chipotle-Offer-April-2020?language=en_US.
10% off pick up offer valid on pickup orders only. Offer valid through 4/30/20 at Chipotle locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Discount applies to food and beverage prices only; fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All orders subject to availability. No cash value. Non-transferable. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Use promo code 10PERCENTPICKUP to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Canada-Chipotle-Offer-April-2020?language=en_US.
ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Chipotle's founder, Steve Ells, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.
ABOUT DOORDASH
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at WWW.DOORDASH.COM.