ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.225 per share. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 2, 2020.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing more than 590,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

