ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer at Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), will speak at the 2020 Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference on Tuesday, June 2. Mr. Pacious' remarks will begin at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.
To join the live webcast, please visit the Financial Performance and Presentations tab of the Choice Hotels' investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/financial-performance-and-presentations, and in the "Upcoming Events" section, access the webcast link for the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference.
A recording of the webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website in the "Past Events" section for one year.
