ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
"Choice Hotels' proven portfolio of well-segmented brands, geographic footprint, and strength in leisure travel continued to drive results that outperformed the industry and position the company to benefit from the recent shifts in consumer behavior," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "We believe that our strategy of growing our limited-service brands in the right segments and the right locations will allow us to continue to grow our share of travel demand over the long term."
In the third quarter of 2020, Choice Hotels continued to provide a broad range of support to its franchisees, guests, and communities while improving its overall financial and liquidity position. Highlights of third quarter and year to date 2020 results include:
- Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) outperformed the total industry by nearly 20 percentage points, declining 28.8% for third quarter 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year, and exceeded the chain scale segments in which the company competes, as reported by STR.
- Fourth quarter domestic RevPAR through October 24, 2020 has continued the pattern of sequential quarterly improvement, and October 2020 RevPAR is expected to decline by approximately 25% from the same period of 2019 (see Exhibit 7 for weekly RevPAR trends).
- The company awarded 232 new domestic franchise agreements year to date through September 30, 2020, a 38% decrease compared to the same period of the prior year. Nearly 70% of the agreements awarded year to date through September 30, 2020 were for conversion hotels.
- Net income was $14.5 million for the third quarter, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.26.
- Third quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, decreased 52% to $36.8 million from third quarter 2019.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.66, a 52% decrease from third quarter 2019.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter were $74.9 million, a 34% decrease from third quarter 2019.
- The company reported cash flow from operations of over $68 million in the third quarter 2020.
Performance Trends
- Domestic systemwide RevPAR decreased 28.8% for third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019, exceeding overall industry performance by nearly 20 percentage points. In the third quarter 2020, Choice Hotels outperformed the respective chain scales in which the company competes by more than 580 basis points.
- The company's domestic systemwide occupancy rate has improved since the trough of 28% in early April, with average weekly occupancy consistently exceeding 50% since the week of June 21, 2020 through October 24. For the month of October, domestic systemwide occupancy is expected at 52%.
- The company's upscale portfolio achieved material domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus its local competitors for third quarter 2020, compared to the same period of the prior year, with the Ascend Hotel Collection achieving gains of nearly 19 percentage points. In addition, the company's upscale brands' year-over-year change in domestic systemwide RevPAR outperformed the upscale segment by 14 percentage points.
- The company's extended-stay portfolio continued to outperform the industry throughout the third quarter, with average domestic systemwide occupancy rates of 74%. The portfolio achieved average weekly occupancy rates of 70% since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March through October 24, 2020 — exceeding the industry average by 29 percentage points. Specifically, the WoodSpring Suites brand experienced occupancy levels of 77% in the third quarter, outperforming the industry by nearly 29 percentage points, and the brand's monthly occupancy levels have remained above 75% since the last week of June. In addition, the Suburban brand's occupancy rates increased by 60 basis points in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2019.
- All select-service midscale brands achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus their local competitors for third quarter 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide year-over-year RevPAR change outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by 840 basis points.
- In the third quarter, the company outperformed the industry on the year-over-year domestic RevPAR change and achieved RevPAR share gains versus its local competitors across all location types, as reported by STR.
Additional details for the company's third quarter 2020 results are as follows:
Revenues
- Total revenues decreased 32% to $210.8 million for third quarter 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.
- Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees decreased 33% to $103.6 million for third quarter 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.
- Third quarter 2020 domestic royalties decreased 29% to $76 million, compared to the same period of 2019.
- The company's domestic effective royalty rate for third quarter 2020 increased 7 basis points over the prior year third quarter to 4.91%, and has increased 9 basis points year to date through September 30, 2020, compared to the same period of the prior year.
Development
- The company awarded 81 domestic franchise agreements in third quarter 2020, a 19% decrease compared to the same period of the prior year. Of the total domestic franchise agreements awarded in the quarter, nearly three-fourths were for conversion hotels and over 40% were executed in the month of September. In addition, the company signed the largest minority-owned multi-unit franchise agreement in the history of its emerging markets development program, increasing diversity among Choice Hotels' owner base and across the industry.
- The company's extended-stay portfolio continued to expand, reaching 421 domestic hotels as of September 30, 2020, a 6% increase since September 30, 2019, with the domestic extended-stay pipeline expanding to over 290 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. Since September 30, 2019, the WoodSpring Suites brand grew the number of open domestic hotels by 7% and its domestic pipeline by 15%.
- As of September 30, 2020, the number of domestic rooms in the company's upscale portfolio expanded 33% since September 30, 2019, driven by an increase in room count of 14% for the Cambria Hotels brand and 42% for the Ascend Hotel Collection, the latter of which includes 17 properties associated with the company's strategic partnership with AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group brand.
- The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of September 30, 2020, increased 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively, from September 30, 2019. The company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale segments reported a 2.1% aggregate increase in units and a 3.4% increase in rooms since September 30, 2019. The number of international hotels and rooms as of September 30, 2020, increased 0.9% and 10.7%, respectively, from the comparable period of 2019.
- The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development as of September 30, 2020, reached 945 hotels that represent over 76,000 rooms.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The company ended the third quarter of 2020 with a strong balance sheet and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a relatively stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements, and significant free cash flow.
In July 2020, the company capitalized on favorable credit markets to issue $450 million in an aggregate principal amount of new 3.700% senior notes due 2031. The net proceeds from the offering were used to repay the 364-day, $250 million term loan obtained in April 2020, and to fund the early repurchase of a portion of the company's 5.750% senior notes due 2022, reducing the company's effective borrowing costs.
During the third quarter of 2020, the company's net debt decreased approximately $50 million for total net debt of $886 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $936 million as of June 30, 2020. The company reported cash flow from operations of $70 million for the nine months ended September 30, of which over $68 million was generated in the third quarter alone. As of September 30, 2020, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility was approximately $792 million.
Shareholder Returns
During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the company repurchased approximately 8,000 shares of common stock for approximately $0.7 million through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 3.4 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. The company has temporarily suspended share repurchases under the stock repurchase program as previously disclosed on April 8, 2020 but may continue to repurchase stock from employees in conjunction with tax withholding and option exercises under the company's equity incentive plans.
As previously disclosed, the company suspended the payout of future dividends for at least the remainder of 2020. As a result, total dividends paid during 2020 will be approximately $25 million.
The company continues to follow a prudent and disciplined capital allocation strategy, ensuring the level of investment activity is aligned with the current environment.
Outlook
On March 17, 2020, the company announced that it withdrew its previously issued outlook for 2020. The ultimate and precise impact of COVID-19 on full year 2020 is still unknown at this time and will depend on the level of resurgence in COVID-19 cases, duration and scope of mandated travel and other restrictions, confidence level of consumers to travel and the pace, and level of the broader macroeconomic recovery. As a result, the company is not providing formal guidance for 2020 at this time.
The company currently expects the impact of COVID-19 on its year-over-year RevPAR change will be less significant for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 than the quarter ended September 30, 2020 based on the continued resilience of leisure demand and Choice's relative outperformance versus the industry.
The company will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 across its business and will provide further updates in the next earnings report based on the best information then available.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, the company's liquidity, the company's ability to assist franchisees through relief or other financial measures, the company's ability to minimize or manage disruptions posed by COVID-19, the company's ability to achieve cost savings and reduce discretionary spending and investments, and the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.
Several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, continuation, resurgence, or worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, including quarantines, "shelter-in-place" orders, or other travel restrictions; new information which may emerge concerning the severity or impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment rates, consumer discretionary spending, and the demand for travel, transient, and group business; volatility or increases in oil and gas prices that may deter consumers from using their vehicles and impact the demand for leisure travel; the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively in the U.S. travel market; the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the performance of our brands and categories in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruption; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; changes to general, domestic, and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; future domestic or global outbreaks of COVID-19 or other epidemics, pandemics, or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging, or franchising industries; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging, or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our software as a service technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing, and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; cyber security and data breach risks; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas currently most affected by COVID-19; the outcome of litigation; our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness; and any future resurgence of COVID-19. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS, and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.
In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, debt-restructuring costs, tax credits related to the rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables and gains and losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to the company's operations that provide Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation-rental management companies, an abandoned hotel development project; and an office building leased to a third-party to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation-system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation-system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.
Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation-system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation-system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.
Net Debt: The company's net debt is calculated as total long-term debt (including current portion) excluding unamortized financing costs and discounts minus cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Exhibit 1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Variance
Variance
2020
2019
$
%
2020
2019
$
%
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUES
Royalty fees
$ 79,666
$ 113,688
$ (34,022)
(30%)
$ 200,157
$ 300,468
$ (100,311)
(33%)
Initial franchise and relicensing fees
6,071
6,741
(670)
(10%)
20,031
20,223
(192)
(1%)
Procurement services
10,115
14,814
(4,699)
(32%)
34,609
47,590
(12,981)
(27%)
Marketing and reservation system
107,141
157,024
(49,883)
(32%)
297,203
439,553
(142,350)
(32%)
Owned hotels
4,201
8,710
(4,509)
(52%)
15,731
8,710
7,021
81%
Other
3,577
9,755
(6,178)
(63%)
12,948
30,192
(17,244)
(57%)
Total revenues
210,771
310,732
(99,961)
(32%)
580,679
846,736
(266,057)
(31%)
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
31,413
38,308
(6,895)
(18%)
104,212
124,802
(20,590)
(16%)
Depreciation and amortization
6,382
5,568
814
15%
19,309
12,589
6,720
53%
Marketing and reservation system
113,808
158,430
(44,622)
(28%)
333,564
438,390
(104,826)
(24%)
Owned hotels
3,812
6,014
(2,202)
(37%)
12,822
6,014
6,808
113%
Total operating expenses
155,415
208,320
(52,905)
(25%)
469,907
581,795
(111,888)
(19%)
Gain (loss) on sale, disposition and impairment of assets, net
(4,290)
8
(4,298)
NM
(5,516)
(14,934)
9,418
63%
Operating income
51,066
102,420
(51,354)
(50%)
105,256
250,007
(144,751)
(58%)
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET
Interest expense
12,691
12,431
260
2%
37,153
34,735
2,418
7%
Interest income
(1,744)
(2,220)
476
(21%)
(6,277)
(7,617)
1,340
(18%)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
15,958
-
15,958
NM
16,565
-
16,565
NM
Other gains
(1,664)
(115)
(1,549)
1347%
(972)
(3,219)
2,247
(70%)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
1,731
6,400
(4,669)
(73%)
7,172
9,551
(2,379)
(25%)
Total other income and expenses, net
26,972
16,496
10,476
64%
53,641
33,450
20,191
60%
Income before income taxes
24,094
85,924
(61,830)
(72%)
51,615
216,557
(164,942)
(76%)
Income tax (benefit) expense
9,594
9,685
(91)
(1%)
(15,907)
35,848
(51,755)
(144%)
Net (loss) income
$ 14,500
$ 76,239
$ (61,739)
(81%)
$ 67,522
$ 180,709
$ (113,187)
(63%)
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.26
$ 1.37
$ (1.11)
(81%)
$ 1.22
$ 3.25
$ (2.03)
(62%)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
$ 1.36
$ (1.10)
(81%)
$ 1.21
$ 3.23
$ (2.02)
(63%)
Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Exhibit 2
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 191,967
$ 33,766
Accounts receivable, net
175,375
141,566
Other current assets
48,228
61,257
Total current assets
415,570
236,589
Intangible assets, net
290,913
290,421
Goodwill
159,196
159,196
Property and equipment, net
339,000
351,502
Investments in unconsolidated entities
72,571
78,655
Notes receivable, net of allowances
97,809
103,054
Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value
26,454
24,978
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
19,774
24,088
Other assets
148,859
118,189
Total assets
$ 1,570,146
$ 1,386,672
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Accounts payable
$ 80,191
$ 73,449
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
67,699
90,364
Deferred revenue
51,487
71,594
Current portion of long-term debt
6,977
7,511
Liability for guest loyalty program
46,066
82,970
Total current liabilities
252,420
325,888
Long-term debt
1,058,309
844,102
Deferred revenue
122,285
112,662
Liability for guest loyalty program
79,777
46,698
Operating lease liabilities
15,037
21,270
Deferred compensation and retirement plan obligations
31,039
29,949
Other liabilities
32,683
29,614
Total liabilities
1,591,550
1,410,183
Total shareholders' deficit
(21,404)
(23,511)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$ 1,570,146
$ 1,386,672
Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Exhibit 3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$ 67,522
$ 180,709
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,309
12,589
Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system
14,994
12,355
Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization
8,343
7,537
Gain on disposal of assets
-
(2,181)
Loss on asset disposition and impairment of long-lived assets
5,516
15,034
Loss on extinguishment of debt
16,565
-
Non-cash stock compensation and other charges
4,748
12,433
Non-cash interest and other income
(465)
(2,615)
Deferred income taxes
(31,411)
3,268
Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received
7,320
12,234
Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements
(16,960)
(25,592)
Change in working capital and other, net of acquisition
(25,801)
(34,794)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
69,680
190,977
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in property and equipment
(32,176)
(46,135)
Investment in intangible assets
(1,212)
(3,659)
Proceeds from sales of assets
-
10,585
Payment on business disposition, net
-
(10,783)
Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(168,954)
Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated joint venture
-
8,937
Contributions to equity method investments
(4,620)
(17,329)
Distributions from equity method investments
3,362
9,841
Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans
(2,254)
(2,748)
Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans
2,372
2,197
Issuance of notes receivable
(9,845)
(10,767)
Collections of notes receivable
5,113
10,491
Proceeds from sale of tax credits
9,197
-
Other items, net
(473)
(1,842)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(30,536)
(220,166)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net (repayments) borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities
(18,200)
97,800
Proceeds from issuance of term loan
249,500
-
Proceeds from issuance of 2020 Senior Notes
447,723
-
Principal payments on long-term debt
(466,915)
(371)
Payments to extinguish long-term debt
(14,347)
-
Purchase of treasury stock
(55,158)
(44,770)
Dividends paid
(25,274)
(36,103)
Debt issuance costs
(4,620)
(300)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
23,863
Payments on transfer of interest in notes receivable
-
(24,409)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6,615
18,519
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
119,324
34,229
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
158,468
5,040
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(267)
(113)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
33,766
26,642
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 191,967
$ 31,569
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Exhibit 4
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION
DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM(1)
(UNAUDITED)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Change
Average Daily
Average Daily
Average Daily
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Comfort(2)
$ 85.22
46.2%
$ 39.40
$ 97.39
63.9%
$ 62.26
(12.5%)
(1,770)
bps
(36.7%)
Sleep
77.36
46.5%
35.98
86.50
63.0%
54.48
(10.6%)
(1,650)
bps
(34.0%)
Quality
73.23
42.1%
30.81
81.51
55.9%
45.55
(10.2%)
(1,380)
bps
(32.4%)
Clarion(3)
74.79
33.4%
24.97
86.31
51.3%
44.32
(13.3%)
(1,790)
bps
(43.7%)
Econo Lodge
59.65
41.2%
24.55
64.75
49.1%
31.78
(7.9%)
(790)
bps
(22.8%)
Rodeway
60.15
44.0%
26.45
65.29
50.4%
32.89
(7.9%)
(640)
bps
(19.6%)
WoodSpring Suites
46.15
72.0%
33.23
47.34
76.9%
36.40
(2.5%)
(490)
bps
(8.7%)
MainStay
77.38
55.1%
42.61
86.38
65.8%
56.86
(10.4%)
(1,070)
bps
(25.1%)
Suburban
52.14
63.7%
33.22
58.36
68.9%
40.18
(10.7%)
(520)
bps
(17.3%)
Cambria Hotels
116.78
38.3%
44.78
145.08
69.5%
100.88
(19.5%)
(3,120)
bps
(55.6%)
Ascend Hotel Collection
120.21
43.9%
52.73
126.66
62.7%
79.41
(5.1%)
(1,880)
bps
(33.6%)
Total
$ 72.71
45.9%
$ 33.36
$ 83.07
59.3%
$ 49.26
(12.5%)
(1,340)
bps
(32.3%)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Change
Average Daily
Average Daily
Average Daily
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Rate
Occupancy
RevPAR
Comfort(2)
$ 86.81
53.3%
$ 46.26
$ 101.48
68.4%
$ 69.39
(14.5%)
(1,510)
bps
(33.3%)
Sleep
78.07
52.4%
40.89
88.32
66.4%
58.62
(11.6%)
(1,400)
bps
(30.2%)
Quality
76.57
48.7%
37.25
85.60
60.6%
51.87
(10.5%)
(1,190)
bps
(28.2%)
Clarion(3)
78.58
37.3%
29.34
91.80
55.7%
51.16
(14.4%)
(1,840)
bps
(42.7%)
Econo Lodge
63.63
47.2%
30.01
68.67
53.3%
36.62
(7.3%)
(610)
bps
(18.1%)
Rodeway
63.02
50.2%
31.62
68.98
54.3%
37.45
(8.6%)
(410)
bps
(15.6%)
WoodSpring Suites
46.42
76.5%
35.50
48.69
77.4%
37.67
(4.7%)
(90)
bps
(5.8%)
MainStay
79.23
62.4%
49.43
88.05
70.5%
62.07
(10.0%)
(810)
bps
(20.4%)
Suburban
51.46
68.3%
35.16
57.55
67.9%
39.11
(10.6%)
40
bps
(10.1%)
Cambria Hotels
110.04
41.3%
45.44
145.78
72.0%
104.95
(24.5%)
(3,070)
bps
(56.7%)
Ascend Hotel Collection
126.71
51.2%
64.84
135.09
67.6%
91.29
(6.2%)
(1,640)
bps
(29.0%)
Total
$ 75.30
52.1%
$ 39.25
$ 86.95
63.4%
$ 55.10
(13.4%)
(1,130)
bps
(28.8%)
Effective Royalty Rate
For the Quarter Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
System-wide(4)
4.91%
4.84%
4.93%
4.84%
(1)In response to partial hotel closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company revised its calculation of Occupancy to be reflective of full room availability.
Additionally, the Company also made minor revisions to its ADR calculations, with respect to complimentary rooms. The revised ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR are reflected in the tables above for all periods noted.
(2)Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites
(3)Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe
(4)Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Exhibit 5
SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA
(UNAUDITED)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Variance
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
%
%
Comfort(1)
1,629
128,213
1,618
126,931
11
1,282
0.7%
1.0%
Sleep
403
28,534
398
28,072
5
462
1.3%
1.6%
Quality
1,688
128,751
1,670
128,092
18
659
1.1%
0.5%
Clarion(2)
179
22,364
176
22,113
3
251
1.7%
1.1%
Econo Lodge
781
47,036
815
49,197
(34)
(2,161)
(4.2%)
(4.4%)
Rodeway
567
32,251
585
34,090
(18)
(1,839)
(3.1%)
(5.4%)
WoodSpring Suites
285
34,290
266
31,927
19
2,363
7.1%
7.4%
MainStay
74
4,673
72
4,642
2
31
2.8%
0.7%
Suburban
62
6,236
59
6,026
3
210
5.1%
3.5%
Cambria Hotels
53
7,599
47
6,679
6
920
12.8%
13.8%
Ascend Hotel Collection
213
22,192
187
15,670
26
6,522
13.9%
41.6%
Domestic Franchises(3)
5,934
462,139
5,893
453,439
41
8,700
0.7%
1.9%
International Franchises
1,192
134,316
1,181
121,287
11
13,029
0.9%
10.7%
Total Franchises
7,126
596,455
7,074
574,726
52
21,729
0.7%
3.8%
(1)Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites
(2)Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe
(3)Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Exhibit 6
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
REVENUES AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities
Total Revenues
$ 210,771
$ 310,732
$ 580,679
$ 846,736
Adjustments:
Marketing and reservation system revenues
(107,141)
(157,024)
(297,203)
(439,553)
Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities
$ 103,630
$ 153,708
$ 283,476
$ 407,183
ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$ 14,500
$ 76,239
$ 67,522
$ 180,709
Income tax (benefit) expense
9,594
9,685
(15,907)
35,848
Interest expense
12,691
12,431
37,153
34,735
Interest income
(1,744)
(2,220)
(6,277)
(7,617)
Other gains
(1,664)
(115)
(972)
(3,219)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
15,958
-
16,565
-
Equity in net loss of affiliates
1,731
6,400
7,172
9,551
Depreciation and amortization
6,382
5,568
19,309
12,589
Loss (gain) on sale and dispositions & impairment of assets, net
4,290
(8)
5,516
14,934
Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments
1,709
97
928
3,152
Operational restructuring charges
128
-
8,646
-
Share-based compensation
1,765
2,020
1,624
6,211
Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19
1,285
-
3,963
-
Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit
6,667
1,406
36,361
(1,163)
Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization
1,582
1,487
4,759
4,329
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 74,874
$ 112,990
$ 186,362
$ 290,059
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$ 14,500
$ 76,239
$ 67,522
$ 180,709
Adjustments:
Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit
3,376
1,095
28,431
(932)
Operational restructuring charges
97
-
6,392
-
Loss on sale and disposition & impairment of assets, net
3,123
5,187
4,087
16,516
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,617
-
12,275
-
Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19
651
-
2,937
-
Sale of tax credits on historic building
(1,688)
(6,035)
(1,857)
(6,035)
Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring
5,118
-
(25,454)
-
Adjusted Net Income
$ 36,794
$ 76,486
$ 94,333
$ 190,258
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.26
$ 1.36
$ 1.21
$ 3.23
Adjustments:
Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit
0.06
0.02
0.51
(0.02)
Operational restructuring charges
-
-
0.12
-
Loss on sale and disposition & impairment of assets, net
0.06
0.09
0.07
0.29
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.21
-
0.22
-
Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19
0.01
-
0.05
-
Sale of tax credits on historic building
(0.03)
(0.10)
(0.03)
(0.10)
Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring
0.09
-
(0.46)
-
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.66
$ 1.37
$ 1.69
$ 3.40
NET DEBT
(dollar amounts in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
Long-term debt
$ 1,058,309
$ 1,232,136
Current portion of long-term debt
6,977
7,157
Total Debt
1,065,286
1,239,293
Adjustments:
Unamortized financing fees and discounts
12,678
10,780
1,077,964
1,250,073
Cash and cash equivalents
191,967
314,139
Net Debt
$ 885,997
$ 935,934
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Exhibit 7
DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR YEAR OVER YEAR
FLUCTUATION VERSUS INDUSTRY(1)
(UNAUDITED)
Week beginning
Choice Hotels
Total Industry
03/08/2020
-22.4%
-32.4%
03/15/2020
-46.4%
-69.5%
03/22/2020
-60.9%
-80.6%
03/29/2020
-63.1%
-81.3%
04/05/2020
-65.7%
-83.0%
04/12/2020
-57.5%
-78.7%
04/19/2020
-60.4%
-78.2%
04/26/2020
-56.8%
-76.5%
05/03/2020
-53.5%
-74.1%
05/10/2020
-54.6%
-73.4%
05/17/2020
-50.8%
-69.6%
05/24/2020
-44.0%
-62.1%
05/31/2020
-44.0%
-64.8%
06/07/2020
-42.4%
-62.5%
06/14/2020
-42.2%
-60.0%
06/21/2020
-37.9%
-56.3%
06/28/2020
-27.9%
-44.5%
07/05/2020
-35.8%
-54.4%
07/12/2020
-38.3%
-55.9%
07/19/2020
-37.5%
-54.8%
07/262020
-33.1%
-51.1%
08/02/2020
-29.5%
-49.1%
08/09/2020
-26.6%
-45.9%
08/16/2020
-25.8%
-45.9%
08/23/2020
-25.6%
-44.3%
08/30/2020
-14.0%
-32.7%
09/06/2020
-26.2%
-48.1%
09/13/2020
-28.6%
-51.6%
09/20/2020
-28.3%
-51.7%
09/27/2020
-26.9%
-48.0%
10/04/2020
-27.0%
-47.5%
10/11/2020
-27.4%
-50.3%
10/18/2020
-26.7%
-51.8%
(1) Source: Smith Travel Research (STR) Weekly Hotel Review