(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I)

(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I)

 By ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Significant items impacting comparable fourth quarter and year end 2021 and 2020 results include the following:

  • On July 1, 2020, ChoiceOne completed the merger of Community Shores Bank Corporation, the former parent company of Community Shores Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger (the "Community Shores Merger"). Community Shores Bank was consolidated with and into ChoiceOne Bank effective October 16, 2020. The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Community Shores Merger were $244.0 million, $174.0 million and $227.8 million, respectively.
  • ChoiceOne incurred tax-effected merger-related expenses of $547,000 and $2,714,000, respectively ($0.07 per diluted share and $0.36 per diluted share, respectively), for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $5,012,000 and $22,042,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4,100,000 and $15,613,000 during the same periods in 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and $2.86 during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.52 and $2.07 per share in the same periods in 2020.
  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven during the quarter, held for sale loans, and loans held at other financial institutions, ChoiceOne grew loans organically by $56.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $28.1 million and $192.5 million of PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $1.2 million and $5.2 million of fee income, respectively.  $33.1 million in PPP loans and $1.2 million in deferred PPP fee income remains as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits grew by $40.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $377.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • ChoiceOne repurchased approximately 85,000 shares for $2.2 million, or a weighted average cost per share of $25.78, during the fourth quarter of 2021. ChoiceOne repurchased approximately 309,000 shares for $7.8 million, or a weighted average cost per share of $25.17 during the year ended December 31, 2021. These repurchases were part of the common stock repurchase program announced in April 2021 which authorized repurchases of up to 390,114 shares, representing 5% of the total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date the program was adopted.  This program replaced and superseded all prior repurchase programs for ChoiceOne.  Approximately 81,000 shares remain authorized to be repurchased under the program.
  • ChoiceOne Bank was named "Best Small Bank" in Michigan by Newsweek for 2022 – the second year in a row ChoiceOne has received this honor.
  • ChoiceOne became a limited partner in BankTech Ventures, LP, a venture capital fund focused on emerging financial technology companies. This investment will help connect us with innovative technology companies focused on community banks.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,012,000 and $22,042,000 during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4,100,000 and $15,613,000 in the same periods in 2020.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.66 and $2.86 during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.52 and $2.07 per share in the same periods in the prior year.  Excluding $547,000 in tax-effected merger related expenses, net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4,647,000 and $0.59 per diluted share.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $2.7 million of tax-effected merger expenses, was $18,327,000 or $2.43 per diluted share.

Total assets grew $89.5 million and total deposits grew $40.1 million from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.  Total assets grew $447.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, while deposit growth during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $377.7 million.  Despite the large increase in deposits, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain low deposit costs; interest expense from deposits decreased $873,000 during the year ended 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.  Excluding PPP loans forgiven during the quarter, held for sale loans, and loans held at other financial institutions, ChoiceOne grew loans organically by $56.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.  During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $28.1 million and $192.5 million of  PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $1.2 million and $5.2 million of fee income, respectively.  $33.1 million in PPP loans and $1.2 million in deferred PPP fee income remains as of December 31, 2021.  Management expects the remaining PPP loans to be forgiven in the first half of 2022.  

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, ChoiceOne recorded accretion income related to acquired loans in the amount of $203,000 and $1.1 million, respectively.  The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores Bank Corporation totaled $6.8 million as of December 31, 2021.  ChoiceOne had no provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans as the economy gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

In an effort to deploy deposit growth, ChoiceOne grew its securities portfolio $71.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $530.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.  Management believes ChoiceOne's investments are sufficiently short-term to allow for sufficient liquidity to fund continued organic loan growth.  

In September 2021, ChoiceOne completed a private placement of $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031.  ChoiceOne used a portion of net proceeds of the private placement to redeem senior debt, fund common stock repurchases, and support bank-level capital ratios.

Total noninterest income declined $1.5 million and $3.5 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  Total noninterest income in 2020 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $3.7 million larger than in 2021.  Customer service charges increased $373,000 and $1.4 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  Prior year service charges were depressed by stay-at-home orders during the COVID 19 pandemic.  Current year service charges also included the effect from the merger with Community Shores, which closed on July 1, 2020.  

Total noninterest expense increased $2.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same time period in 2020.  Much of the increase in 2021 was caused by the increase in scale related to the merger with Community Shores.  During 2021, ChoiceOne hired six experienced commercial lenders, opened a loan production office in Wyoming Michigan, and added four experienced members to our wealth management team focused on growing the wealth management and trust business.

"I am very pleased to report our strong results for the fourth quarter and record results for the year ended December 31, 2021," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer of ChoiceOne.  "During 2021, we realized cost benefits of our new scale following our mergers in 2019 and 2020.  In addition, we added experienced lenders to our team which has helped us achieve loan growth and have momentum heading into 2022 to further deploy our outstanding local deposit base. We continue to invest in growing our fee income with recent experienced additions to our wealth management team and technology investments in our online mortgage application.  Our capital position is strong, bolstered by our subordinated debt offering completed in September 2021 and positions us well to continue to grow the franchise and deliver shareholder value.  I am thankful and blessed to be part of the talented team at ChoiceOne and particularly pleased that we were named 'Best Small Bank' in Michigan by Newsweek for a second year in a row.  This is a testament to our employees and the service they provide to our customers and communities."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the underlying financial performance of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 







(In thousands)



12/31/2021





12/31/2020



Cash and cash equivalents



$

31,887





$

79,519



Securities





1,116,264







585,687



Loans held for sale





9,351







12,921



Loans to other financial institutions





42,632







35,209



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses





1,009,161







1,062,075



Premises and equipment





29,880







29,489



Cash surrender value of life insurance policies





43,356







32,751



Goodwill





59,946







60,506



Core deposit intangible





3,962







5,269



Other assets





20,243







15,916





















Total Assets



$

2,366,682





$

1,919,342





















Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

560,931





$

477,654



Interest-bearing deposits





1,491,363







1,196,924



Borrowings





50,000







9,327



Subordinated debentures





35,017







3,089



Other liabilities





7,702







5,080





















Total Liabilities





2,145,013







1,692,074





















Shareholders' Equity





221,669







227,268





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$

2,366,682





$

1,919,342



 



 

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 



















Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)



12/31/2021





12/31/2020





12/31/2021





12/31/2020



Interest income

































Loans, including fees



$

12,002





$

12,764





$

48,657





$

46,874



Securities and other





4,816







2,276







15,961







8,841



Total Interest Income





16,818







15,040







64,618







55,715





































Interest expense

































Deposits





749







949







3,305







4,178



Borrowings





324







99







672







466



Total Interest Expense





1,073







1,048







3,977







4,644





































Net interest income





15,745







13,992







60,641







51,071



Provision for loan losses





-







1,000







416







4,000





































Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses





15,745







12,992







60,225







47,071





































Noninterest income

































Customer service charges





2,319







1,946







8,628







7,252



Insurance and investment commissions





141







125







765







541



Gains on sales of loans





554







1,673







4,441







8,133



Gains (loss) on sales of securities





(43)







-







(40)







1,308



Trust income





178







169







790







739



Earnings on life insurance policies





239







195







809







772



Change in market value of equity securities





18







29







479







(155)



Other income





738







1,551







3,322







4,108



Total Noninterest Income





4,144







5,688







19,194







22,698





































Noninterest expense

































Salaries and benefits





7,581







6,994







29,300







26,539



Occupancy and equipment





1,577







1,598







6,168







5,783



Data processing





1,616







2,128







6,189







6,765



Professional fees





583







819







3,009







3,716



Core deposit intangible amortization





302







396







1,307







1,498



Other expenses





2,099







1,833







6,948







6,583



Total Noninterest Expense





13,758







13,768







52,921







50,884





































Income Before Income Tax





6,131







4,912







26,498







18,885



Income Tax Expense





1,119







812







4,456







3,272





































Net Income



$

5,012





$

4,100





$

22,042





$

15,613





































Basic Earnings Per Share



$

0.67





$

0.53





$

2.87





$

2.08



Diluted Earnings Per Share



$

0.66





$

0.52





$

2.86





$

2.07



 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)



In addition to analyzing ChoiceOne's results on a reported basis, management reviews ChoiceOne's results and the results on an adjusted basis.

The non-GAAP measures presented in the table below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that

management does not believe are reflective of ChoiceOne's current and ongoing operations.







Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)



12/31/2021





12/31/2020





12/31/2021





12/31/2020



Income before income tax



$

6,131





$

4,912





$

26,498





$

18,885



Adjustment for merger-related expenses





-







692







-







3,219



Adjusted income before income tax



$

6,131





$

5,604





$

26,498





$

22,104





































Income tax expense



$

1,119





$

812





$

4,456





$

3,272



Tax impact on adjustment for merger-related expenses





-







145







-







505



Adjusted income tax expense



$

1,119





$

957





$

4,456





$

3,777





































Net income



$

5,012





$

4,100





$

22,042





$

15,613



Adjusted net income



$

5,012





$

4,647





$

22,042





$

18,327





































Basic earnings per share



$

0.67





$

0.53





$

2.87





$

2.08



Diluted earnings per share



$

0.66





$

0.52





$

2.86





$

2.07



Adjusted basic earnings per share



$

0.67





$

0.60





$

2.87





$

2.44



Adjusted diluted earnings per share



$

0.66





$

0.59





$

2.86





$

2.43



 

 

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 





Quarterly



Earnings



2021 4th

Qtr.





2021 3rd

Qtr.





2021 2nd

Qtr.





2021 1st

Qtr.





2020 4th

Qtr.



(in thousands except per share data)









































Net interest income



$

15,745





$

15,700





$

14,508





$

14,688





$

13,992



Provision for loan losses





-







-







166







250







1,000



Noninterest income





4,144







4,718







4,732







5,600







5,689



Noninterest expense





13,758







13,506







13,129







12,528







13,769



Net income before federal income tax expense





6,131







6,912







5,945







7,510







4,912



Income tax expense





1,119







1,163







902







1,272







812



Net income





5,012







5,749







5,043







6,238







4,100



Basic earnings per share





0.67







0.75







0.65







0.80







0.53



Diluted earnings per share





0.66







0.75







0.65







0.80







0.52





End of period balances



2021 4th

Qtr.





2021 3rd

Qtr.





2021 2nd

Qtr.





2021 1st Qtr.





2020 4th

Qtr.



(in thousands)









































Gross loans



$

1,068,832





$

1,034,590





$

1,017,472





$

1,061,131





$

1,117,798



Loans held for sale (1)





9,351







7,505







12,884







18,736







12,921



Loans to other financial institutions (2)





42,632







38,728







-







7,312







35,209



PPP loans (3)





33,129







61,192







109,898







137,458







138,028



Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)





983,720







927,165







894,690







897,625







931,640



Allowance for loan losses





7,688







7,755







7,950







7,740







7,593



Securities





1,116,264







1,044,538







871,964







734,435







585,687



Other interest-earning assets





9,751







30,383







64,407







106,279







40,614



Total earning assets (before allowance)





2,194,847







2,109,511







1,953,843







1,901,845







1,744,099



Total assets





2,366,682







2,277,180







2,120,931







2,070,103







1,919,342



Noninterest-bearing deposits





560,931







543,165







527,964







515,552







477,654



Interest-bearing deposits





1,491,363







1,468,985







1,352,771







1,324,412







1,196,924



Total deposits





2,052,294







2,012,150







1,880,735







1,839,964







1,674,578



Total subordinated debt





35,017







34,956







3,140







3,115







3,089



Total borrowed funds





50,000







-







2,642







3,484







9,327



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,576,380







1,503,941







1,358,553







1,331,011







1,209,340



Shareholders' equity





221,669







225,055







228,521







218,639







227,268





Average Balances



2021 4th

Qtr.





2021 3rd

Qtr.





2021 2nd

Qtr.





2021 1st Qtr.





2020 4th

Qtr.



(in thousands)









































Loans



$

1,019,966





$

1,021,326





$

1,041,118





$

1,080,181





$

1,132,711



Securities





1,079,616







922,653







824,753







639,803







458,350



Other interest-earning assets





29,999







106,831







57,782







84,822







67,241



Total earning assets (before allowance)





2,129,581







2,050,810







1,923,653







1,804,806







1,658,302



Total assets





2,298,579







2,234,228







2,091,900







1,989,760







1,870,136



Noninterest-bearing deposits





556,214







545,251







533,877







479,649







482,271



Interest-bearing deposits





1,472,022







1,441,831







1,327,836







1,266,356







1,153,337



Total deposits





2,028,236







1,987,082







1,861,713







1,746,005







1,635,608



Total subordinated debt





35,674







9,154







3,123







3,099







3,077



Total borrowed funds





8,010







2,667







2,758







8,462







3,484



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,515,706







1,453,652







1,333,717







1,277,917







1,159,898



Shareholders' equity





221,076







229,369







224,993







224,257







224,340





Performance Ratios



2021 4th

Qtr.





2021 3rd

Qtr.





2021 2nd

Qtr.





2021 1st

Qtr.





2020 4th Qtr.













































Return on average assets





0.87

%





1.03

%





0.96

%





1.25

%





0.88

%

Return on average equity





9.07

%





10.03

%





8.97

%





11.13

%





7.31

%

Return on average tangible common equity





12.16

%





13.28

%





11.89

%





16.31

%





11.15

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)





3.04

%





3.06

%





3.02

%





3.23

%





3.44

%

Efficiency ratio





66.15

%





63.16

%





64.70

%





61.20

%





67.17

%

Full-time equivalent employees





374







358







362







355







369



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-financial-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-results-301468818.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.