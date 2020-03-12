NORWALK, Conn., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the expansion of their services which will now include representation of landlords of commercial property. Since 1997, Choyce Peterson has completed hundreds of transactions for office, retail, industrial and medical tenants throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties. Respective of current market conditions, Choyce Peterson Principals John Hannigan and Alan Peterson felt the time was right to launch their landlord representation services. By expanding the brokerage team to seven members, Choyce Peterson now has the breadth of experience and range of knowledge to address the unique challenges that landlord representation can entail.
Landlord representation efforts are being led by Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan. Also on the team are Vice President Charlene O'Connell and Associate Casey McKnight. The team kicked off its new initiative with two notable assignments. Choyce Peterson was first chosen to represent a 4,508 square foot free-standing building owned by publicly traded Urstadt Biddle Properties. This medical/retail/office building is part of the 72,000 square foot Newfield Green Shopping Center. In addition, Choyce Peterson has been appointed by The Field Group Commercial Real Estate as the exclusive leasing agent for 2009 Summer Street also in Stamford, a 17,900 square foot office/medical building.
As Hannigan stated, "We recognized the need for a locally owned and operated entrepreneurial brokerage firm to represent non-institutional ownership groups. Our firm is bringing an innovative spirit, coupled with flexibility and creativity, to our landlord clients." Cognetta added, "In a softened market that still largely favors tenants, we identified an opportunity to expand our focus to include landlord representation services. We believe our agile foundation and decades of expertise advising tenants throughout Fairfield/Westchester Counties, as well as nationally, have helped shape a unique perspective. Our fresh approach to project engagements together with an unrelenting work ethic have yielded encouraging results early on."
Contact: John Hannigan, Principal, Choyce Peterson, Inc., (203) 961-8175, jhannigan@choycepeterson.com