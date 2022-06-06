Dynamic Leader to Oversee Gilbane's Growing Business in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company today announced the promotion of Chris Cornick to Vice President, Business Unit Leader for New Jersey. In this role, he will oversee Gilbane's operational, sales and administrative functions in New Jersey, based out of the firm's downtown Newark office.
Cornick has worked for Gilbane for more than 15 years in field and operations roles, and most recently directed business development in New Jersey and served as principal in charge of strategic projects and accounts. He has extensive experience elevating Gilbane's presence in New Jersey and working directly with clients across the company's diverse market sectors and delivery methods.
Chris Cornick takes the helm from Dan Shea, Vice President, an accomplished construction executive who has played a senior leadership role in New Jersey for nine years. Mr. Shea will remain a strong part of the company's operational team, focusing on project delivery excellence and strategic initiatives in advance of his planned retirement. Cornick will assume his new leadership position on July 1, 2022.
"Chris has been such an integral part of our ongoing success in New Jersey," said Dan Shea. "I am confident that under Chris' leadership Gilbane, our clients and the communities we build will experience even greater success."
"Time and time again, we have seen Chris grow Gilbane's business in New Jersey and cement our company as one of the most trusted and influential construction companies in the Garden State," said Paul Choquette III, Regional President, Gilbane Building Company. "Chris is a true partner to our clients and committed to working with them to deliver the best outcomes, so he was a natural choice for this role. We thank Dan for his leadership in expanding our New Jersey operations, developing our deep team of construction experts, and instilling the principles and best practices that will ensure long-term success in the state."
"It is an incredible honor to be tasked with building upon the foundation that we have established in New Jersey under Dan's leadership," said Chris Cornick, Vice President and New Jersey Business Unit Leader. "I am looking forward to leveraging our continuity, where the majority of the leadership team has been with us for the better portion of the past decade, to ensure that Gilbane is a great place to work and a company where the passion that our people have for building is evident. It is an exciting time to be in the construction industry in New Jersey, and I am eager to capitalize on the strengths, from a best-in-class preconstruction offering through superior construction execution, that we can offer clients here in the Garden State."
Gilbane has been building in New Jersey since 1966 and has more than 50 construction professionals working across the state. With a permanent office in Newark, Gilbane has constructed nearly $5.5 billion in New Jersey, including notable projects like the Prudential Center, Quest Diagnostics Clifton Laboratory, 50 Rector Park, The Standard at New Brunswick for Landmark Properties, Kering Americas North American Operations Center, and was recently announced as the construction manager for the Lionsgate Newark Studio.
Cornick holds a Bachelor's Degree from Drexel University. He and his wife and three children reside in Cranbury, New Jersey.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services—from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services—for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.
Gilbane has been delivering construction services in New Jersey for more than 50 years for clients across various market sectors including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, and life science and technology. In 2021, Gilbane was named the "Contractor of the Year" by Engineering News-Record New York, which covers the tri-state area, and also recognized as one of the top Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design in New Jersey by NJBiz.
For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
Media Contact
Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 2128220319, LRASIC@GILBANECO.COM
SOURCE Gilbane Building Company