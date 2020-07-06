SARASOTA, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USA Groups, Inc. announced that Chris Moffett is joining the communications infrastructure firm as its new Chief Executive Officer. Moffett brings with him an extensive background in executive management, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. Moffett's knowledge of the communications industry will enable USA Groups to modify its unique product and service offerings.
"I could not be happier about bringing Chris into the USA Groups family. For over 25 years the management team has positioned us as a leader in telecommunications construction and engineering by focusing on our customers' needs and then executing in a disciplined manner to consistently meet those needs," said James Goff, Executive Chairman (and now former CEO) of USA GROUPS. "We are confident that Chris can accelerate our growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions."
"I feel blessed to have been asked to lead USA Groups in its next phase of growth," stated
Moffett. "USA delivers a unique blend of products and services that are essential for the communications industry to deliver next generation networks. USA Groups has a seasoned team of industry experts and I am excited to work with them to industrialize our offerings so that we can play an even larger role in helping our customers be successful."
Moffett has 20 years of experience at Crown Castle International Corp. His prior roles included Director of International Acquisitions, Director of Commercial Strategy, Director of Finance and culminated with him being the President of Crown Castle's South Area for 14 years where he had P&L responsibility for $1.3B in revenue, oversaw 11,000 macro sites, 20,000 small cell nodes and managed roughly 450 employees.
Moffett holds a BSM in Finance and Marketing from Tulane University as well master's degrees in International Finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science as well as ASU's Thunderbird School of Global Management.
About USA GROUPS
USA GROUPS is a leading provider of construction, engineering and fabricated steel products to the telecommunications and infrastructure industries. These services, which are provided throughout the United States, include construction management, tower construction and modifications, engineering, structural steel fabrication, surveying, installation, and maintenance services to telecommunications providers, developers and government clients. For more information on USA Groups, please visit www.usa-groups.com.
