LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anitox, global leader in pathogen control and milling efficiency programs for the primary meat, egg and fish production sectors, announced Chris Tecca as its new chief executive officer.
A proven leader with nearly 30 years' experience and a successful track record in international business, Chris joins Anitox at a critical time when virus transmission has exposed significant vulnerabilities in global food supply chains.
For more than 40 years, Anitox has been dedicated to improving the quality and safety of animal feed with programs and products that have been scientifically proven to help prevent disease outbreaks without compromising animal welfare or workers' safety. The company partners with the world's food producers to efficiently produce safer food by leveraging comprehensive, science-based and highly effective pathogen control and milling efficiency solutions.
Anitox, which has an international network supplying customers with top-quality products, supported by the best technical, engineering, laboratory and customer services, is ISO 9001:12000 and GMP+ certified. The company supplies many of the world's top feed manufacturers, treating millions of tons of finished feeds and feed ingredients globally each year with Termin-8® and Finio® to ensure they are pathogen-free, and Maxi-Mil® to improve milling efficiency.
"We are thrilled to have Chris join the Anitox team and further our mission of helping to protect our world's food supply," said Mark Eblin, Anitox chairman. "His passion and understanding of operating organizations across five continents will undoubtedly be of assistance to the wider feed and food industry as we work together to tackle the threat of virus transmission through feed and feed ingredients."
Global pathogen control specialist Anitox is a privately owned and operated company with more than 100 employees worldwide. Its mission is to partner with the world's food producers to develop and deliver innovative programs to efficiently produce safer food. It operates in more than 60 countries across the globe, specializing in innovative feed sanitization solutions that offer residual protection, such as Termin-8 and Finio, and in milling efficiency.
