Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-141200- /O.NEW.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1200Z-201217T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 715 PM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and northwest New Jersey. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could have the potential to cause power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$