DUXBURY, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa is pleased to announce that Christine A. DiEdwardo, MD, FACS, has joined the practice. Dr. DiEdwardo, is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in cosmetic surgery and the former medical director of the Lahey Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Lexington, Massachusetts.
A skilled plastic surgeon, known for her wonderful bedside manner and natural results, Dr. DiEdwardo is an experienced injector and specializes in energy based facial rejuvenation with lasers and radiofrequency microneedling. She has lectured extensively on laser safety and has developed unique, effective combination therapies for sun damaged and aged skin. Dr. DiEdwardo is also known for her precise surgical skills in facial and body contouring.
Dr. DiEdwardo's surgical career began in academics at the University of Pittsburgh, and moved to Lahey Hospital where she developed the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery. She was appointed an assistant clinical professor of surgery at Tufts School of Medicine where she enjoyed teaching medical students as well as plastic surgery residents at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Christine A. Hamori, MD, FACS, founder of Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa welcomes DiEdwardo at a time when her practice is growing. "I am so pleased to welcome Dr. DiEdwardo to Duxbury," said Hamori, "at a time when the demand for cosmetic procedures is on the rise, and we have the space to grow." Hamori recently moved her busy Duxbury practice next door into a new stand-alone surgical center and skin spa to suit her clients' needs for comfort, privacy, and safety. The new space represents a haven for wellness and beauty.
"Dr. DiEdwardo is a colleague who I have long respected and whose approach to cosmetic surgery aligns with mine," said Hamori. "We take pride in helping our patients achieve the best version of themselves through our knowledge of safe and effective cosmetic treatments."
"I am very excited to join Dr. Hamori's practice in her beautiful new facility where we can collaborate to offer our patients the latest innovations and technologies in plastic surgery." said Dr. DiEdwardo.
Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa offers both surgical and noninvasive treatments for face, breast, and body. Injectable dermal fillers and neurotoxins for use in facial rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments are performed only by board-certified surgeons — Dr. DiEdwardo and Dr. Hamori — and can also be used for face and body shaping. In addition, the plastic-surgeon-supervised Skin Spa offers more than 25 non-surgical medical spa treatments to maintain healthy skin and achieve a more youthful appearance.
For a full listing of treatments, please see the practice website at christinehamori.com.
Media Contact
Jean Sidoti, Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa, +1 781-934-2200, jean@christinehamori.com
SOURCE Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa