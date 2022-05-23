Christopher G. Funk, who recently retired from the United States Secret Service, has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations, Sequoia Security Group, Inc., which is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Funk will oversee both investigative and physical security projects in South Carolina for the firm.
CHARLESTON, S.C., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher G. Funk, who recently retired from the United States Secret Service, has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations, Sequoia Security Group, Inc., which is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Funk will oversee both investigative and physical security projects in South Carolina for the firm. Funk began his Secret Service career as a Special Agent in the New York Field Office working on high profile fraud investigations. Later in his career, he served as both a member and team leader for the Presidential Protection Detail, Counter Assault Team. In his last duty assignment, Funk was the Resident Agent in Charge of the Charleston, South Carolina Resident Office where he supervised complex financial criminal investigations as well as supported the agency's protective mission when that requirement was in his district. Funk is a graduate of Salisbury State University were he obtained his Bachelors of Arts degree and in 2018 he graduated from American Military University, where he obtained his Master of Arts, Homeland Security, with honors. In 1990 Funk enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned as a paratrooper to the 3/325 Airborne Battalion Combat team where he served a tour in Northern Iraq in 1991.
