Christopher Jones Joins Suitebriar in Newly Created Role of Chief Revenue Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suitebriar, a Google Cloud Premier partner and leading G Suite deployment company, is pleased to announce that Christopher Jones will join the leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Jones was previously an Enterprise Account Executive and Territory Manager at Google Cloud in San Francisco, one of the company's most strategic geographic markets.
As CRO, Jones will implement revenue-generating strategies, which create long-term customer and business value. He will drive scale and profitability by expanding Suitebriar's go-to-market strategy and sales functions.
"Chris has the breadth of business experience and proven track record, including the ability to forge major client relationships and strategic partnerships that we believe, are critical to helping lead Suitebriar into the future," said Bevan Reilly, Co-Founder. "We are on a positive growth trajectory at Suitebriar and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. I am excited to work with him - as is the entire leadership team - on Suitebriar's next phase of growth."
"I am truly honored to join an extraordinary company as Suitebriar's CRO," said Jones. "I look forward to capturing the next wave of growth in this rapidly evolving market by placing customer success at the core of the business model, while differentiating our brand through continuous innovation to our suite of technology solutions and managed services."
Prior to joining Google, Jones was Business Development Manager at Citigroup Private Bank in San Francisco. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Columbia University and an MBA from UC Berkeley, Haas School of Business.
About Suitebriar
Suitebriar Inc. is a boutique cloud technology implementation & support firm focused on Google Cloud solutions. Their team of seasoned IT professionals has helped hundreds of businesses of various sizes and industries, including real estate, technology, retail, and manufacturing, implement the cloud technology solutions that allow them to remain successful in today's competitive marketplace. As a Google Cloud G Suite Premier Partner, Suitebriar provides the industry benchmark for G Suite migration, change management & training, development, and technical support. Suitebriar's clients include CENTURY 21 Canada, West Liberty Foods, Hamilton Healthcare System, Mynd Property Management, and The Motorcycle Company. For more information, visit www.suitebriar.com.
