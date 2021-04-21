PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedic care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher T. Olivia, MD as the new CEO. In his role, Dr. Olivia will lead Rothman Orthopaedics in the strategic direction and growth of one of the largest private practices in the US while maintaining service that is high quality, compassionate and affordable that Rothman is renowned for. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, former Rothman Orthopaedics CEO, Michael E. West, who served as CEO since 1999, will continue as Executive Advisor thru June 30, 2021.
"We will absolutely miss Mike West's partnership, determination, enthusiasm for the entire Rothman community and everything else he has brought to our organization," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "Dr. Olivia is the right leader for our practice, and we are extremely excited to welcome someone of his caliber to the Rothman family. He brings over 25 years of diversified accomplishments in physician practice, health insurance, healthcare services and health information technology. His experience on the local and national level, his understanding of the evolving landscape of healthcare and his strategic initiatives will significantly contribute to taking Rothman to the next level."
"I am honored and grateful to lead Rothman Orthopaedics," said Dr. Olivia. "Rothman has always been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in musculoskeletal clinical care, teaching and research—consistently, ranked among the nation's best. To be a part of an organization whose physicians are world-renowned for their exceptional treatment and care of their patients, it's a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome."
Dr. Olivia served as CEO of six health-related entities which included work with insurance, hospital and physician practice companies, post-acute/home care entities and technology/tech-enabled service companies. He has a specific expertise in strategic planning and business development leading to sustainable high growth business models and acquisitions and mergers. Over the last eight years, he spent time devoted to creating value-based financing and ambulatory clinical delivery models.
Dr. Olivia has been a faculty member of a number of academic institutions and has expertise in medical school affiliations and research enterprise management. In addition to leading the turnaround of Cooper University Health Care, Dr. Olivia conceived and planned The Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, one of 141 accredited US allopathic medical schools. He also led Allegheny Health's merger with Highmark, the largest payer provider merger to date.
Dr. Olivia also practiced medicine as a board-certified ophthalmologist. He received his undergraduate degree from the Pennsylvania State University and his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. Dr. Olivia completed his internship at Columbia University and his residency in ophthalmology at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York. He later earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Olivia is a resident of Florida who will reside in the Delaware Valley.
Rothman Orthopaedics has 177 physicians in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Florida. For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics visit RothmanOrtho.com.
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world-leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable and grounded in evidence-based medicine
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in over 50 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit RothmanOrtho.com.
