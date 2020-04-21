- Net income was $252 million versus $1,040 million prior year, and core operating income was $1,220 million versus $1,170 million prior year. The quarter was marked by financial market volatility in the credit, equity and foreign exchange markets, which impacted net income. - P&C net premiums written were $7.3 billion, up 8.9%, or 9.3% in constant dollars. - P&C underwriting income was $778 million, up 9.3%, leading to a P&C combined ratio of 89.1% compared with 89.2% prior year, and a P&C current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 87.5% compared with 88.5% prior year. - Global P&C underwriting income, which excludes Agriculture, was $764 million, up 19.5%, leading to a Global P&C combined ratio of 89.2% compared with 90.2% prior year, and a current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 87.4% compared with 88.6% prior year. - Pre-tax net investment income was $861 million, up 3.1%, and adjusted net investment income was $893 million, up 1.3%. - Book and tangible book value per share decreased 5.5% and 7.5%, respectively, for the quarter, due to the mark-to-market impact from financial market volatility in the company's investment and variable annuity reinsurance portfolios and from unfavorable foreign currency movement. The company believes this market price-driven impact will in all likelihood be largely transient. As of Monday, April 20, 2020, the mark had substantially recovered. - Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $237 million in the quarter, including $224 million from global weather-related events and $13 million related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which will be tracked as a separate ongoing catastrophe event. - While there was no significant impact on core operating income in the first quarter relating to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company anticipates that this global catastrophe event will have a meaningful impact on revenue as well as net and core operating income in the second quarter and potentially future quarters as a result of an increase in insurance claims due to both the pandemic and recessionary economic conditions.