TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Chuck Thomson as Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer of flexographic print technologies, equipment and consumables, is announced by Sean Sawa, Director of Sales for Anderson & Vreeland Canada.
"The addition of Chuck to the Canadian team is just one more step in the evolution and growth that Anderson Vreeland Canada has been experiencing for 7 straight years," said Sawa.
Chuck brings with him 25 years of flexo industry knowledge and client relationships within the distribution space.
"Coming to A&V has shone a light on how much more I can offer my clients," said Chuck Thomson. "It is rewarding being able to offer so many different types of solutions such as the expansive equipment line, the pre-press software and hardware portfolio consisting of GMG, Hybrid, Techkon and Epson and of course the Technical Services Team which are second to none. I am very excited to be part of such a professional and talented team," he added.
Chuck's responsibilities will be mainly Account Management in the Ontario region with select engagements throughout the rest of Canada.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrate these solutions into our clients business. We are a privately-held company with over 50 years experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
