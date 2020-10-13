- Churchill II to Merge with Skillsoft, the Pioneer of Digital Learning, in a $1.3 Billion Transaction and Will Also Acquire Global Knowledge, the Global Leader in IT and Business Skills Training, for $233 Million - Total Combined Transaction Valuation of $1.5 Billion - Valuation at 2x Revenues and 8x Adjusted EBITDA Represents More Than a 50% Discount to Peers - Significant Cash Infusion From Churchill to Transform Skillsoft and Support the Combined Company's Growth and Consolidation Strategy - Initial $100 Million Equity Investment From Prosus, One of the Leading Technology Investors in the World, to Fuel Future Growth - Jeffrey Tarr, Former CEO of DigitalGlobe and President & COO of IHS, to Serve as Company's Chief Executive Officer - Investor Call on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT