WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIG RYG Virtual is an online conference for Customer Success leaders and their teams that is taking place on Thursday, November 18, 2021. An acronym for Red, Yellow, and Green, RYG represents the common indicators of customer health. This free half-day virtual event will focus on the everyday issues facing our industry with thoughtful discussions and tangible solutions. We'll go beyond problem admiration and leave you with real tactics for real impact.
This is the second annual BIG RYG Virtual conference that ChurnZero is hosting. Last year the event brought in over 5,000 registrations and the team is excited to engage with even more Customer Success and SaaS professionals this year.
"At ChurnZero, part of our mission is to bring Customer Success everywhere for everyone, at all levels, in every location – even if that means from your home office," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and Founder of ChurnZero. "After just hosting a sold-out, in-person BIG RYG conference in Washington, D.C. last month, we are thrilled to be able to broaden our audience with this free virtual event for everyone in the industry to learn tactical best practices that can be implemented in CS professionals day-to-day immediately."
The BIG RYG Virtual conference offers two tracks of Customer Success focused learnings. The speaker lineup and conference program are now live and will include these among many other sessions:
- An Offer You Can't Refuse: Ask Jason Anything – Jason Lemkin Founder & CEO, SaaStr; You Mon Tsang, CEO & Founder, ChurnZero
- How Stacked is Your CS Tech Stack? Software vendors want in. Should You let them? – Jay Nathan, Chief Customer Officer, Higher Logic; Greg Rose, Chief Experience Officer, Intellum; Melinda Gonzalez, VP of Customer Success, Pendo
- Battling Imposter Syndrome in Customer Success – Sharon Winerton, VP Customer Success, Catalina Marketing
BIG RYG Virtual sponsors include Higher Logic, Intellum, ZoomInfo, ESG, and The Success League.
Register to attend for free at http://bigrygvirtual.churnzero.net.
