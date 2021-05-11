HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) has announced that Senior Instructor Jason Fancher was elected as an alternate Commissioner for National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) on April 30th during the monthly Commissioner meetings.
Mr. Fancher joins a long line of CICB subject-matter experts who have dedicated their time and skills to NCCCO. He will act as an alternate to John O'Connor (CICB's Houston School Director and GM), who himself was recently elected at the 49th Biannual Commissioner's Meeting in October 2020. Mr. O'Connor was, in turn, a replacement for the retiring Joe Bob Williams who spent 25 years serving as an NCCCO Commissioner and was Chairman of the Written Exam Management Committee.
Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Fancher expressed his delight. "It's an honor to have been considered and then chosen for this role", he said. "As an alternate, I expect to support John in his efforts to advance the work of the NCCCO and to jump in whenever John is unavailable. I want to extend my thanks to the NCCCO for this appointment and reiterate my dedication to continually improving the safety of the crane and rigging industry."
Fancher is a 20-year veteran of the US Navy where his service included first echelon maintenance and operation of a $1M crane program. Subsequently he spent several years as an API Crane Operator and API Rigging and Sling Instructor. Fancher joined CICB in 2015 and is a certified NCCCO Operator, Inspector, Signal Person, Rigger and Accredited Practical Examiner.
About CICB
Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau is a veteran-owned Texas company with offices and training facilities in Houston and Orlando, FL. CICB provides training, inspections, and management assist visits globally. Additionally, Houston is home to CICB's Career School, which is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission, Division of Career Schools and Colleges.
CICB's professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB's instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009
