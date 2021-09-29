LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ObserveID, Inc. proudly announced today the introduction of four newly appointed members to its Board of Advisors. These strategic advisors will leverage their collective industry knowledge, skills, and expertise to provide guidance to the company's executive team as it is poised to maintain its leadership position in one of the fastest growing categories of cybersecurity: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).
"Our executive team is excited to welcome this diverse group of talented and experienced leaders to advise and guide our company through future phases of growth," said Axay Desai, Founder & CEO of ObserveID. "We could not be happier to have found such a qualified group of advisors. Their combined expertise in key areas of our industry will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships. I am confident our advisors will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and help strengthen ObserveID's commitment as the trusted cybersecurity leader in the fast-growing CIEM marketplace."
Joining the Advisory Board (in alphabetical order) are:
- Aarti Gadhia – Enterprise Sales Canada & APAC, Bugcrowd.
- Tom Malta – CEO and Principal, IAM Experts, LLC, a boutique cybersecurity startup focused on helping international clients with IAM design, strategic advisory, and execution.
- Stephenie Southard – Vice-President & CISO, Baxter Credit Union (BCU).
- John Stauffacher – Regional Director, Security Operations Center/Product Security Incident Response, Panasonic North America.
Aarti Gadhia Highlights: As the Founder of SHE and Standout To Lead, Aarti is a recognized champion for empowering women in cybersecurity. Aarti has dedicated her career to breaking down barriers to achieve equality for underrepresented groups in STEM providing a collective voice within the organization, leadership, and the boardroom, and in closing the gender diversity gap. https://www.linkedin.com/in/aartigadhia/
Tom Malta Highlights:
With a storied career in financial services technology and cybersecurity, Tom has led many successful IAM programs utilizing custom build as well as off-the-shelf technology supporting internal, external, customer, and third-party cloud identities alike. With his unparalleled passion for the space, Tom is a recognized Subject Matter Expert in IAM and a recent winner of the 2021 IAM Evangelist of the Year award. https://www.linkedin.com/in/identitymgmtexpert/
Stephenie Southard Highlights:
With an impressive 25+ years of IT and Security industry experience, Stephenie is an accomplished professional who is well-known by industry peers for her successful leadership and expertise. A highly demanded public speaker, Stephenie was a 2020 "Chicago CISO of the Year" Nominee, ranked "10 Best CISO's of 2021" by Tech Magazine, and most recently, recognized by Global Touch, Inc.®, as an "IT Wondrous Woman". https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenie-southard-b16a8021/
John Stauffacher Highlights:
A rare bread that is as much comfortable in the boardroom as he is on-stage speaking at some of the world's most prominent security conferences, John has spent over 25 years in the security industry breaking, building, and empowering teams to do better. He is the best-selling author of 'Web Application Firewalls: A Practical Approach' and has earned a reputation amongst his peers for truly understanding the adversarial mindset. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jstauffacher/
About ObserveID, Inc.:
ObserveID is a leader in Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and plays a critical role in the overall IT security posture of on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures. The platform provides a comprehensive entitlement management solution that protects user identities, controls privileged access, and maintains appropriate permissions. ObserveID serves an essential 'bridge to the cloud' for any company transitioning from on-premises to cloud or hybrid cloud infrastructure.
ObserveID's innovative platform leverages its real-time identity-centric intelligence and automation. Its Universal Connectors provide seamless integration with existing IAM/PAM/SIEM solutions, whether on-premises
or in the cloud, as well as with private and public cloud service providers
(CSPs).
ObserveID works in concert with organizations' existing IT security solutions. Organizations do not need to replace their current IAM/PAM/SIEM solutions to benefit from ObserveID's industry-leading IT security features. ObserveID's flexible architecture reduces implementation time and cost without sacrificing functionality.
For more information about the company, leadership, and advisory board, please visit: http://www.ObserveID.com
