LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an extraordinary nine (9) medals at the 2020 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge (SDIWSC). Cierto Tequila won more medals than any other tequila this year at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge. The SDIWSC honored Cierto with three Double Gold medals, five Gold medals and crowed Cierto the "Distiller of the Year" award this year - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these nine new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and twenty one (121) international awards and medals. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."
About San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge
The SDIWSC, founded in early 1982, is a commercial wine & spirits competition on a mission to recognize excellence in the commercial production of adult beverages. To ensure the best possible results, they recruit wine professionals from across the industry, including producers, sommeliers, and media and marketing professionals. They take great pride in the skill, professionalism, and integrity in their judges.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and twenty one international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.
