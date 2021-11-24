SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIG Capital Advisors (CIG), a leading independent wealth management and business advisory services firm, is pleased to announce that Jill Glinka has been appointed Head of Human Resources. As a critical member of the leadership team, Glinka will play an integral role in the continued growth of the firm, managing the development and implementation of firm-wide HR initiatives, including those focused on the firm's values and culture, as well talent acquisition and development initiatives.
Ms. Glinka is an accomplished Human Resources and Talent Acquisition professional with more than 20 years of diverse experience specializing in full life cycle recruiting in competitive, high-demand talent markets. Jill has a strong client-focused approach, incorporating strong collaboration with an ability to interface with all tiers within a matrixed organization. Prior to joining CIG, she worked extensively in the Early Identification/Campus Recruiting space, working on talent brand initiatives, onboarding and performance management in the professional services and automotive industry. At CIG, she will be responsible for managing all HR functions on a day-to-day basis, including effective recruiting processes, driving talent management initiatives and continuing to build out the firm's learning and development platform.
"We are excited to have Jill as part of our growing team," said Osman Minkara, CIG's Founder and CEO. "She has an exceptional range of experiences and a wonderful balance of strategic thinking and tactical implementation skills. All of this will be critical in helping our multi-disciplined team continue to innovate as they pursue our strategic objectives and enable the firm to pursue increasingly higher levels of success."
Since 1997, CIG has remained dedicated to providing successful medical professionals and entrepreneurs, as well as senior executives from other fields, with wealth management and business advisory solutions specifically designed to support their increasingly complex financial lives—enabling clients to focus on what is most important and "elevate their success".
Glinka said, "I look at my role as being a 'Chief People Officer' of sorts given how important cultivating the team of talented and dedicated professionals—really our most valuable asset—is to our ability to consistently deliver an exceptional client experience across the range of capabilities and services we seek to provide our clients."
About CIG Capital Advisors
Founded in 1997, CIG Capital Advisors (CIG) is a wealth management and business advisory services firm serving high-net-worth clients—enabling these individuals and families to focus on what is most important to them. CIG tailors its delivery of service based on the situation, goals and aspirations of each client it works with. The firm seeks to provide exceptional client benefit through its independent, objective, and transparent strategic thinking and implementations. CIG is headquartered in Southfield, MI. To learn more, please visit http://www.cigcapitaladvisors.com.
