HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Houston Methodist have reached a long-term agreement that ensures access to quality care at Houston Methodist hospitals for Cigna customers at predictable, affordable rates. The agreement includes a strategic value-based program designed to improve quality of care while reining in costs for patients and their employers who pay for care through employer-sponsored health plans.
Separately, Cigna will now administer Houston Methodist's health plan for the hospital system's 26,000 employees, through Allegiance, Cigna's third party administrator business.
"This new agreement is great news for all of the people we serve – the Houston employers, individuals and taxpayers who pay for health care," said James Hickey, president of Cigna's South Texas market. "I'm grateful to Houston Methodist's team for their true collaboration during this process and their commitment to reaching a forward-looking agreement that advances health care quality and affordability."
"This is also great news for our Cigna patients and our employees who know we will work together for a long time without disruption," said Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "We are pleased that Cigna recognizes the high value and quality provided by Houston Methodist, as both of our organizations are committed to providing our community access to unparalleled care. We know our employees will also be pleased to have Cigna administer our employee health plan."
