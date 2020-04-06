BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) announced today that, due to the public health impact of COVID-19, the company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast.
The meeting webcast will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer systems.
To join the virtual meeting, shareholders can either: "Join as a Guest" or "Join as a Shareholder." Those participants that join as a "Shareholder" will be required to have a control number and password. The password for the meeting is CI2020.
Shareholders attending the Annual Meeting may vote by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting and are encouraged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting and return their proxies by Internet or by telephone, given the circumstances relating to COVID-19. They may also sign, date and return their proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided. Shareholders are asked to vote as early as possible to avoid any COVID-19 related processing delays.
Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record
If you were a shareholder of record as of February 24, 2020, you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/212561499 and entering the control number found on the Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the meeting password, CI2020.
Registering to Attend the Virtual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner
If you were a beneficial owner of record as of February 24, 2020, and you wish to attend the Annual Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Once you have received a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, please email a scan or image of it to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com, with "Legal Proxy" noted in the subject line. Please note that the voting instruction form or Notice of Access you received with the Cigna proxy statement or with any subsequent mailing from Cigna with respect to the Annual Meeting is not a legal proxy. If you do request a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, the issuance of the legal proxy will invalidate any prior voting instructions you have given and will prevent you from giving any further voting instructions to your broker, bank or agent to vote on your behalf. You will only be able to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting.
Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 17, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/212561499 and enter your control number and the meeting password, CI2020.
The company intends to resume holding in-person meetings for its 2021 annual meeting and thereafter.
