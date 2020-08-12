BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has named Noelle Eder, Global Chief Information Officer, effective September 14. She will report to David M. Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer and will serve as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team.
Eder will lead Cigna's global technology strategy, and oversee the development and delivery of leading-edge capabilities and solutions that enable us to transform the health care experience for those the company serves.
"We are redefining the future of health care by delivering personalized solutions that support individuals with the care, coaching, tools, and resources that enable them to live their healthiest lives. As we accelerate our vision to be the undisputed partner of choice, we are enabling information, data and insights to flow freely and safely to our customers, clients, patients, and providers," said Cordani. "Noelle brings a unique blend of business acumen, deep technical knowledge, and customer-centered design experiences– all of which will be critical to Cigna in our mission to champion affordable, predictable, and simple health care."
Noelle comes to Cigna from Hilton Worldwide Holdings, where she served as the company's Chief Information and Digital Officer. In this capacity, she directed all technology functions including architecture, infrastructure, cyber security, software engineering, data and product management, as well as Hilton's Reservation and Customer Care Centers. Prior to Hilton, she served as Chief Card Customer Experience Officer for Capital One Financial Corporation. She also held technology leadership roles at Intuit and Teknowledge, and is an Independent Director for Ameren Corporation in St. Louis. Noelle earned a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University.
