  • Fourth quarter oil production averaged 67.8 MBbls per day
    • Full year oil production averaged 76.7 MBbls per day
  • 2020 total capital investment of $577.2 million; below guidance range
  • Generated $904.2 million of net cash from operating activities
    • $372 million of free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) in 2020; $279 million of free cash flow after dividend1 (non-GAAP) in 2020

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported net income for fourth quarter 2020 of $24.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $384.1 million, or $3.87 per share, in the same period a year ago. For the full year, Cimarex reported a net loss of $1,967.5 million, or $19.73 per share, compared to 2019 net loss of $124.6 million, or $1.33 per share.  Both fourth quarter and full year results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties.  Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $91.3 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $120.4 million, or $1.18 per share in the same period a year ago1.  Full year 2020 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $142.2 million, or $1.39 per share, compared to $448.8 million, or $4.46 per share  in 20191.  Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $256.6 million in fourth quarter 2020 compared to $416.0 million in the same period a year ago1.  Full year 2020 adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $944.2 million compared to $1.46 billion in 20191

Oil volumes in the fourth quarter were sequentially lower, averaging 67.8 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day.  For the full year, Cimarex reported average daily oil volumes of 76.7 MBbls, an 11 percent year-over-year decrease.  Cimarex produced 229.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day in the fourth quarter and averaged 252.5 MBOE per day for the year.

In the fourth quarter realized oil prices averaged $40.09 per barrel, down 27 percent from the $54.80 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.69 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up 42 percent from the fourth quarter 2019 average of $1.19 per Mcf.  NGL prices averaged $14.02 per barrel, down one percent from the $14.13 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the full year, Cimarex realized $35.59 per barrel of oil, down 33 percent from 2019, $1.05 per Mcf of natural gas and $10.53 per barrel of NGLs sold.

Realized oil and natural gas price differentials to WTI Cushing and Henry Hub improved year-over-year.  Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $(3.74) per barrel in 2020 compared to $(4.48) in 2019.  For the year, Cimarex's average differential on its Permian natural gas production was $(1.39) per Mcf compared to the Henry Hub index versus $(2.14) per Mcf in 2019.  Cimarex's 2020 realized gas price differential in the Mid-Continent region was $(0.41) per Mcf compared to Henry Hub versus $(0.68) in 2019.

Cimarex invested a total of $577.2 million in 2020, which includes exploration and development capital (E&D) of $544.9 million$20.8 million to saltwater disposal and $11.5 million to midstream and other investments.  E&D capital is comprised of $417.4 million attributable to drilling and completion (D&C) activities and $127.5 million for capitalized interest and overhead, production capital and leasehold acquisition.  Capital investments were funded with cash flow from operations. 

Proved reserves at December 31, 2020 totaled 531 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), down 14 percent year over year.  The decrease in proved reserves resulted from a reduction in drilling activity and negative price related revisions, both due to lower commodity prices.  Cimarex added 57 MMBOE through extensions and discoveries while revisions reduced proved reserves by 52 MMBOE.  Production for 2020 totaled 92 MMBOE. Proved reserves are 84 percent proved developed.

Total debt at December 31, 2020 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes.  Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $273.1 million at year-end.

Cimarex repurchased and canceled 34,335 shares (55 percent) of the outstanding 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock in the fourth quarter, for a total consideration of $43.5 million including accrued and unpaid dividends. 

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $577.2 million in 2020 including $417.4 million (72 percent) of D&C capital.  Also included is $20.8 million to saltwater disposal assets and $11.5 million to midstream.  Of the $577.2 million, 93 percent was invested in the Permian region and seven percent in the Mid-Continent.

During 2020, Cimarex participated in the drilling and completion of 149 gross (51.0 net) wells.  At year-end, 77 gross (39.6 net) wells were waiting on completion, of which 25 gross (0.5 net) were in the Mid-Continent and 52 gross (39.1 net) were in the Permian.  Cimarex is currently operating six drilling rigs and two completion crews.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION























Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Gross wells

















Permian Basin



33





31





92





131



Mid-Continent



14





16





57





160







47





47





149





291



Net wells

















Permian Basin



15.9





22.5





48.1





75.5



Mid-Continent



1.2





0.5





2.9





16.6







17.1





23.0





51.0





92.1



Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 166.9 MBOE per day in the fourth quarter, or 73 percent of total company volumes.  Oil volumes averaged 60.0 MBbls per day, 88 percent of total company oil volumes.  For the full year, production averaged 184.0 MBOE per day, 73 percent of total company volumes with Permian oil representing 88 percent of Cimarex's oil volumes in 2020.

Cimarex brought 33 gross (15.9 net) wells on production in the Permian during fourth quarter, bringing the total wells brought on production in 2020 to 92 gross (48.1 net).  About 97 percent of our operated wells were drilled from multi-well pads and our average lateral length on our operated wells brought on production in the Permian was 9,268 feet in 2020. Cimarex is currently operating five drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 62.2 MBOE per day for the fourth quarter, down 27 percent from fourth quarter 2019 and down 10 percent sequentially.  Oil volumes averaged 7.7 MBbls per day and represented 11 percent of the company's total oil volume in the quarter.  For the full year, production averaged 68.1 MBOE per day, down 22 percent year over year. Oil volumes averaged 8.8 MBbls per day in 2020, down 36 percent year over year.

Wells brought on production during the fourth quarter totaled 14 gross (1.2 net) in the Mid-Continent region, bringing the total wells brought on production in 2020 to 57 gross (2.9 net).  At the end of the quarter, 25 gross (0.5 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex is currently operating one drilling rig in the region.

Production by Region

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION























Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Permian Basin

















Gas (MMcf)



373.5





451.4





405.0





398.9



Oil (Bbls)



59,952





78,421





67,785





72,264



NGL (Bbls)



44,665





53,438





48,718





51,982



Total Equivalent (BOE)



166,867





207,096





184,001





190,735





















Mid-Continent

















Gas (MMcf)



214.8





280.1





229.6





289.1



Oil (Bbls)



7,672





13,514





8,796





13,788



NGL (Bbls)



18,732





25,081





21,039





25,379



Total Equivalent (BOE)



62,207





85,282





68,094





87,348





















Total Company

















Gas (MMcf)



589.5





732.6





635.6





689.2



Oil (Bbls)



67,799





92,048





76,740





86,200



NGL (Bbls)



63,468





78,557





69,819





77,408



Total Equivalent (BOE)



229,524





292,709





252,491





278,480





AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION























Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Permian Basin

















Gas ($ per Mcf)



1.33





0.83





0.69





0.49



Oil ($ per Bbl)



39.87





54.78





35.66





52.55



NGL ($ per Bbl)



12.85





13.23





9.64





12.62





















Mid-Continent

















Gas ($ per Mcf)



2.31





1.76





1.67





1.95



Oil ($ per Bbl)



41.67





54.91





34.97





53.89



NGL ($ per Bbl)



16.81





16.04





12.60





15.47





















Total Company

















Gas ($ per Mcf)



1.69





1.19





1.05





1.11



Oil ($ per Bbl)



40.09





54.80





35.59





52.77



NGL ($ per Bbl)



14.02





14.13





10.53





13.55



Other

The following table summarizes Cimarex's current hedge positions:







1Q21



2Q21



3Q21



4Q21



1Q22



2Q22



3Q22

Gas Collars:

PEPL(2)































Volume (MMBtu/d)



100,000





100,000





90,000





90,000





60,000





20,000









Wtd Avg Floor



$

1.83





$

1.89





$

2.00





$

2.00





$

2.13





$

2.40





$





Wtd Avg Ceiling



$

2.23





$

2.28





$

2.42





$

2.42





$

2.55





$

2.86





$





































El Paso Perm(2)































Volume (MMBtu/d)



70,000





80,000





70,000





70,000





40,000





20,000









Wtd Avg Floor



$

1.50





$

1.62





$

1.86





$

1.86





$

2.13





$

2.40





$





Wtd Avg Ceiling



$

1.79





$

1.92





$

2.22





$

2.22





$

2.53





$

2.88





$





































Waha(2)































Volume (MMBtu/d)



90,000





100,000





90,000





90,000





60,000





20,000









Wtd Avg Floor



$

1.52





$

1.61





$

1.82





$

1.82





$

1.98





$

2.40





$





Wtd Avg Ceiling



$

1.83





$

1.93





$

2.17





$

2.17





$

2.39





$

2.86





$



































Oil Collars:

WTI(3)































Volume (Bbl/d)



40,000





34,000





40,000





40,000





26,000





19,000





10,000





Wtd Avg Floor



$

38.06





$

34.62





$

34.65





$

34.65





$

37.31





$

38.16





$

40.00





Wtd Avg Ceiling



$

46.45





$

43.28





$

44.37





$

44.37





$

48.41





$

49.56





$

49.19



































Oil Basis Swaps:

WTI Midland(4)































Volume (Bbl/d)



31,000





33,000





35,000





35,000





22,000





15,000





7,000





Wtd Avg Differential



$

0.03





$

(0.02)





$

(0.08)





$

(0.08)





$

0.25





$

0.31





$

0.38



































Oil Roll Differential Swaps

WTI(3)































Volume (Bbl/d)



7,000





11,000





18,000





18,000





18,000





11,000





7,000





Wtd Avg Price



$

(0.24)





$

(0.22)





$

(0.10)





$

(0.10)





$

(0.10)





$

(0.01)





$

0.10



Conference call and webcast

Cimarex will host a conference call tomorrow, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. MST) to discuss its fourth quarter and 2020 financial and operating results as well as management's outlook for 2021.  The call will be webcast and accessible on the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com.  To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216). 

A replay will be available on the company's website. 

Investor Presentation

For more details on Cimarex's 2020 results, please refer to the company's investor presentation available at www.cimarex.com.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company, all of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its unpredictable nature, including among other things: fluctuations in the price we receive for our oil, gas, and NGL production, including local market price differentials, which may be exacerbated by the demand destruction resulting from COVID-19; disruptions to the availability of workers and contractors due to illness and stay at home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic; cost and availability of gathering, pipeline, refining, transportation and other midstream and downstream activities and our ability to sell oil, gas, and NGLs, which may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, severe weather and other risks and lead to a lack of any available markets; availability of supply chains and critical equipment and supplies; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; compliance with environmental and other regulations, including new regulations that may result from the recent change in federal and state administrations and legislatures; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions, and disposal of produced water, which may be negatively impacted by the recent change in Presidential administration or legislatures; the ability to receive drilling and other permits or approvals and rights-of-way in a timely manner (or at all), which may be negatively impacted by the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on regulatory employees who process and approve permits, other approvals and rights-of-way and which may be restricted by new Presidential and Secretarial orders and regulation and legislation; reductions in the quantity of oil, gas, and NGLs sold and prices received because of decreased demand and/or curtailments in production relating to mechanical, transportation, storage, capacity, marketing, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, or other problems; declines in the SEC PV10 value of our oil and gas properties resulting in full cost ceiling test impairments to the carrying values of our oil and gas properties; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; success of the company's risk management activities; availability of financing and access to capital markets; estimates of proved reserves, exploitation potential, or exploration prospect size; greater than expected production decline rates; timing and amount of future production of oil, gas, and NGLs; cybersecurity threats, technology system failures and data security issues; the inability to transport, process and store oil and gas; hedging activities and the viability of our hedging counterparties, many of whom have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; economic and competitive conditions; lack of available insurance; cash flow and anticipated liquidity; continuing compliance with the financial covenant contained in our amended and restated credit agreement; the loss of certain federal income tax deductions; litigation; environmental liabilities; new federal regulations regarding species or habitats; exploration and development opportunities that we pursue may not result in economic, productive oil and gas properties; drilling of wells; development drilling and testing results; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; unexpected future capital expenditures; amount, nature, and timing of capital expenditures; proving up undeveloped acreage and maintaining production on leases; unforeseen liabilities associated with acquisitions and dispositions; establishing valuation allowances against our net deferred tax assets; potential payments for failing to meet minimum oil, gas, NGL, or water delivery or sales commitments; increased financing costs due to a significant increase in interest rates; risks associated with concentration of operations in one major geographic area; availability and cost of capital; title to properties; ability to complete property sales or other transactions; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements.  In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

1

Adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow after dividend are non-GAAP financial measures.  See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.





2

PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.





3

WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.





4

Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME



The following reconciles net income (loss) as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands, except per share data)

















Net income (loss)

$

24,711





$

(384,091)





$

(1,967,458)





$

(124,619)



Impairment of oil and gas properties

12,451





618,693





1,638,329





618,693



Impairment of goodwill









714,447







Mark-to-market loss on open derivative positions

71,500





28,888





154,781





63,719



Loss on early extinguishment of debt













4,250



Acquisition related costs













8,404



Asset retirement obligation

2,100









4,900







Tax impact (1)

(19,448)





(143,115)





(402,754)





(121,637)



Adjusted net income

$

91,314





$

120,375





$

142,245





$

448,810



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.25





$

(3.87)





$

(19.73)





$

(1.33)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share*

$

0.89





$

1.18





$

1.39





$

4.46



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Adjusted diluted**

102,270





101,903





102,140





100,679







(1) The tax impact in the 2020 periods is calculated using an effective tax rate that excludes the effects of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment, other non-deductible items, and changes in valuation allowances.





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:





a)

Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.





b)

Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.





* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.





** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, FREE CASH FLOW AND

FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDEND



The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) , free cash flow (non-GAAP) and free cash flow after dividend (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

191,477





$

359,809





$

904,167





$

1,343,966



Change in operating assets and liabilities

65,109





56,178





40,032





120,174



















Adjusted cash flow from operations

256,586





415,987





944,199





1,464,140



















Oil and gas expenditures

(112,655)





(246,232)





(594,796)





(1,245,457)



Other capital expenditures

(4,337)





(14,658)





(44,302)





(73,693)



Change in capital accruals

(18,356)





1,126





66,587





12,993



Free cash flow

121,238





156,223





371,688





157,983



















Dividends paid

(24,083)





(21,579)





(92,976)





(81,709)



Free cash flow after dividend

$

97,155





$

134,644





$

278,712





$

76,274





Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow and free cash flow after dividend as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for the same reason, and that they are also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

 

PROVED RESERVES





Gas

(MMcf)



Oil

(MBbls)



NGL

(MBbls)



Total

(MBOE)

December 31, 2019

1,532,145





169,770





194,468





619,595



Revisions of previous estimates

(43,504)





(19,692)





(25,488)





(52,430)



Extensions and discoveries

107,322





22,269





16,419





56,575



Purchases of reserves















Production

(232,625)





(28,087)





(25,554)





(92,412)



Sales of reserves

(496)





(197)





(27)





(307)



December 31, 2020

1,362,842





144,063





159,818





531,021



















Proved developed reserves:















December 31, 2019

1,358,329





138,783





166,552





531,722



December 31, 2020

1,190,907





112,785





135,901





447,170





















2020



2019



% Change





Standardized Measure ($ in millions)

2,253





3,629





(38)

%





Pre-tax PV-10 ($ in millions) *

2,288





3,948





(42)

%





















Average prices used in Standardized Measure

2020



2019



% Change





Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.99





2.58





(23)

%





Oil ($ per Bbl)

39.54





55.67





(29)

%







* Pre-tax PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is comparable to the standardized measure, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is computed on the same basis as the standardized measure but without deducting future income taxes. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, Cimarex's discounted future income taxes were $35.6 million and $319.4 million, respectively. Cimarex's standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows was $2,252.5 million at year-end 2020 and $3,629.0 million at year-end 2019. Management uses pre-tax PV-10 as one measure of the value of the company's proved reserves and to compare relative values of proved reserves to other exploration and production companies without regard to income taxes. Management believes pre-tax PV-10 is a useful measure for comparison of proved reserve values among companies because, unlike standardized measure, it excludes future income taxes that often depend on the unique income tax characteristics of the owner of the reserves rather than on the nature, location and quality of the reserves themselves. Management further believes that professional research analysts and rating agencies use pre-tax PV-10 in similar ways. However, pre-tax PV-10 is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows. Cimarex's pre-tax PV-10 and the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows do not purport to present the fair value of its oil and natural gas reserves.

 

PROVED RESERVES BY REGION





Gas

(MMcf)



Oil

(MBbls)



NGL

(MBbls)



Total

(MBOE)

Permian Basin

790,750





126,327





103,606





361,725



Mid-Continent

570,578





17,491





56,130





168,717



Other

1,514





245





82





579





1,362,842





144,063





159,818





531,021



 

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES















Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

Acquisitions:















Proved

$

4,628





$

(723)





$

11,878





$

695,450



Unproved





3,908









1,025,376





4,628





3,185





11,878





1,720,826



















Exploration and development:















Land and seismic

10,842





17,719





48,468





60,175



Exploration and development

121,031





234,603





496,388





1,181,605





131,873





252,322





544,856





1,241,780



















Total acquisition, exploration, and development capital expenditures

$

136,501





$

255,507





$

556,734





$

2,962,606



 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)























Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(in thousands, except per share information)

Revenues:

















Oil sales



$

250,059





$

464,044





$

999,682





$

1,660,210



Gas and NGL sales



173,503





182,269





513,006





661,711



Gas gathering and other



11,161





10,931





45,907





41,048







434,723





657,244





1,558,595





2,362,969



Costs and expenses:

















Impairment of oil and gas properties



12,451





618,693





1,638,329





618,693



Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion



134,556





252,637





710,607





890,759



Impairment of goodwill











714,447







Production



71,726





82,722





285,324





339,941



Transportation, processing, and other operating



52,032





64,780





213,366





238,259



Gas gathering and other



7,118





6,279





23,591





23,294



Taxes other than income



9,430





43,353





79,699





148,953



General and administrative



30,672





26,349





111,005





95,843



Stock compensation



7,016





6,394





29,895





26,398



Loss on derivative instruments, net



72,982





40,901





35,534





76,850



Other operating expense, net



291





248





839





19,305







398,274





1,142,356





3,842,636





2,478,295





















Operating income (loss)



36,449





(485,112)





(2,284,041)





(115,326)





















Other (income) and expense:

















Interest expense



23,325





23,721





92,914





93,386



Capitalized interest



(11,623)





(14,421)





(50,030)





(56,232)



Loss on early extinguishment of debt















4,250



Other, net



(1,593)





(1,193)





(540)





(5,741)





















Income (loss) before income tax



26,340





(493,219)





(2,326,385)





(150,989)



Income tax expense (benefit)



1,629





(109,128)





(358,927)





(26,370)



Net income (loss)



$

24,711





$

(384,091)





$

(1,967,458)





$

(124,619)





















Earnings (loss) per share to common stockholders:

















Basic



$

0.25





$

(3.87)





$

(19.73)





$

(1.33)



Diluted



$

0.25





$

(3.87)





$

(19.73)





$

(1.33)





















Dividends declared per common share



$

0.22





$

0.20





$

0.88





$

0.80





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic



100,072





99,789





99,952





98,789



Diluted



100,072





99,789





99,952





98,789





















Comprehensive income (loss):

















Net income (loss)



$

24,711





$

(384,091)





$

(1,967,458)





$

(124,619)



Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Change in fair value of investments, net of tax







(10)









(755)



Total comprehensive income (loss)



$

24,711





$

(384,101)





$

(1,967,458)





$

(125,374)





















 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019







(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income (loss)



$

24,711





$

(384,091)





$

(1,967,458)





$

(124,619)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash



















provided by operating activities:



















Impairment of oil and gas properties



12,451





618,693





1,638,329





618,693





Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion



134,556





252,637





710,607





890,759





Impairment of goodwill











714,447









Deferred income taxes



1,499





(109,660)





(358,896)





(26,902)





Stock compensation



7,016





6,394





29,895





26,398





Loss on derivative instruments, net



72,982





40,901





35,534





76,850





Settlements on derivative instruments



(1,482)





(12,013)





119,247





(13,131)





Loss on early extinguishment of debt















4,250





Changes in non-current assets and liabilities



1,119





(167)





7,189





(2,797)





Other, net



3,734





3,293





15,305





14,639





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable



(63,461)





(15,055)





116,492





65,128





Other current assets



(1,554)





(2,879)





5,134





(739)





Accounts payable and other current liabilities



(94)





(38,244)





(161,658)





(184,563)





Net cash provided by operating activities



191,477





359,809





904,167





1,343,966





Cash flows from investing activities:



















Oil and gas capital expenditures



(112,655)





(246,232)





(594,796)





(1,245,457)





Acquisition of oil and gas properties



(4,628)





(3,185)





(11,878)





(288,781)





Sales of oil and gas assets



147





398





69,983





28,945





Sales of other assets



226





245





2,118





1,104





Other capital expenditures



(4,337)





(14,658)





(44,302)





(73,693)





Net cash used by investing activities



(121,247)





(263,432)





(578,875)





(1,577,882)





Cash flows from financing activities:



















Borrowings of long-term debt







380,000





172,000





2,619,310





Repayments of long-term debt







(380,000)





(172,000)





(2,990,000)





Financing, underwriting, and debt redemption fees











(1,566)





(11,798)





Finance lease payments



(979)





(1,138)





(4,842)





(3,869)





Repurchase of redeemable preferred stock



(43,029)









(43,029)









Dividends paid



(24,083)





(21,579)





(92,976)





(81,709)





Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement

of equity-classified stock awards



(1,951)





(2,823)





(4,456)





(5,229)





Proceeds from exercise of stock options















1,267





Net cash used by financing activities



(70,042)





(25,540)





(146,869)





(472,028)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents



188





70,837





178,423





(705,944)





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



272,957





23,885





94,722





800,666





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

273,145





$

94,722





$

273,145





$

94,722



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)















December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets



(in thousands, except share and

per share information)

Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

273,145





$

94,722



Accounts receivable, net of allowance



332,485





448,584



Oil and gas well equipment and supplies



37,150





47,893



Derivative instruments



6,848





17,944



Other current assets



7,710





12,343



Total current assets



657,338





621,486



Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:









Proved properties



21,281,840





20,678,334



Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized



1,142,183





1,255,908







22,424,023





21,934,242



Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment



(18,987,354)





(16,723,544)



Net oil and gas properties



3,436,669





5,210,698



Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $455,815 and $389,458, respectively



436,101





519,291



Goodwill







716,865



Derivative instruments



2,342





580



Deferred income taxes



20,472







Other assets



69,067





71,109







$

4,621,989





$

7,140,029



Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

44,290





$

49,020



Accrued liabilities



280,849





418,978



Derivative instruments



145,398





16,681



Revenue payable



130,637





207,939



Operating leases



59,051





66,003



Total current liabilities



660,225





758,621



Long-term debt:









Principal



2,000,000





2,000,000



Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts



(12,701)





(14,754)



Long-term debt, net



1,987,299





1,985,246



Deferred income taxes







338,424



Derivative instruments



17,749





1,018



Operating leases



134,705





184,172



Other liabilities



231,776





214,787



Total liabilities



3,031,754





3,482,268



Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 28,165 shares authorized and issued and 62,500

shares authorized and issued, respectively



36,781





81,620



Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 102,866,806 and

102,144,577 shares issued, respectively



1,029





1,021



Additional paid-in capital



3,211,562





3,243,325



(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(1,659,137)





331,795



Total stockholders' equity



1,553,454





3,576,141







$

4,621,989





$

7,140,029



 

