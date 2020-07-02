DENVER, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.  

The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216). 

A replay will be available on the company's website. 

About Cimarex Energy 
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Anadarko and Permian Basins of the U.S.

 

