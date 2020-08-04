BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city technologies, is announcing the introduction of new technology partners to its NearSky™ Connect Partner Program. The program brings together best-in-class sensor/device manufacturers and application developers to make it easier for cities to specify, procure, and deploy smart city solutions in their efforts to improve public health and safety outcomes.
Collectively, this group of partners will provide cities with actionable data on parking, sound, carbon dioxide and flood levels to optimize operations, maintenance and safety through one easy-to-use platform.
- Senix Labs creates a suite of ultrasonic transmitters to perform water monitoring with "non-contact" technology. These sensors are easy to use and reliable with thousands installed in applications around the world for irrigation, stream monitoring, flood and tsunami warnings, and sea level monitoring.
- Adsum Networks develops the industry's least intrusive smart parking monitoring system. Their state-of-the-art system provides information on parking space occupancy that allows cities to efficiently manage their parking inventory, while reducing related costs and increasing parking revenue.
- Sound Intelligence creates patented sound classification solutions that make security monitoring systems proactive, enabling early detection of potential incidents, swift intervention, and in many cases, prevention of further escalation. Sound Intelligence's technology has been deployed in thousands of applications around the world including prisons, healthcare institutes, schools, public transportation and convenience stores. Sound Intelligence analytics work with products from CIMCON's existing partner Axis Communications.
- Senva, Inc. provides superior environmental sensors that make even the most challenging installation operate more reliably, accurately and profitably. Senva's outdoor CO2 sensor will be used with the NearSky platform to provide information on a city's greenhouse gas concentration.
By joining the Connect Partner Program, these companies will work together with CIMCON and other NearSky Connect partners to deliver ready-to-use smart city solutions that help build a safer, healthier and more vibrant environment for citizens and businesses.
"We are very pleased to welcome this latest group of partners to CIMCON's NearSky Connect Program," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON CEO. "The technologies that these partners bring to the NearSky platform further enable us to expand the "street pole economy" and continue building an ecosystem of device manufacturers, network providers, system integrators, app developers and data analysts that will provide cities with the opportunity to monetize assets on or near the street light pole, while improving resident safety and providing opportunities to take advantage of new digital services. Together, with our partners we are maximizing the potential offered by the street light pole by removing any friction that cities have historically faced in building a smart city.
"The main reason we don't see Smart-Parking applications widely deployed in cities today is the heavy infrastructure required and the associated costs." says the Co-Founder of Adsum Networks, Ismail Hamdad. "Our joint solution with CIMCON using the NearSky platform, leverages financially proven Smart Lighting, in which CIMCON excels, and uses the same infrastructure to enable Smart City Parking applications at a city-wide scale with a minimal additional infrastructure and cost. The NearSky360 device, makes it exceptionally easy to install, manage and operate our Smart-Parking sensors. It provides metered power from the streetlights, Edge Compute and IoT connectivity to Adsum Networks' LiveParking Sensor System."
"We are excited to partner with CIMCON Lighting and Axis Communications to add our Sound Detection technology to the NearSky smart city platform. Our deep learning technology is capable of detecting sound patterns related to aggressive behavior, riots, active shooters or car burglaries." said Derek van der Vorst, CEO of Sound Intelligence.
"At Axis Communications, we support industry ecosystem partnerships that offer value to end-users and their communities, ultimately enabling a smarter, safer world," said Alex Walthers, Strategic Account Manager, Partner Ecosystems, Axis Communications, Americas. "The partnership between CIMCON and Sound Intelligence is a great example. By combining complementary technologies, this ecosystem partnership is helping local governments, power utilities and their stakeholders make significant strides toward key objectives, such as improved energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprint and enhanced public safety."
CIMCON is continuously working with new and unique sensor and solutions companies through the NearSky Connect Program to help them integrate with the platform and engage with our municipal customers. For more information on joining NearSky Connect, visit https://www.cimconlighting.com/partners/nearsky-connect.
About CIMCON Lighting
With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.
