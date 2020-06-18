BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, announced the appointment of Jason Klinghoffer as Senior Vice President of Direct to Consumer (DTC). Through this newly created position, Cinch looks to continue expanding its competitive capabilities while driving the growth and overall performance of the critical DTC channel. Klinghoffer's immediate priorities include growing Cinch's national customer base, building consumer awareness around new products and offerings, and acting as a change agent to continue accelerating Cinch's digital transformation, including the development of a more agile, omni-channel culture.
"Jason's passion, strategic vision and exceptional track record in the DTC space will serve as tremendous assets as we continue diversifying our distribution channels and consumer solutions. Due to his history of success with some of the nation's leading e-commerce businesses, I am confident in Jason's ability to help us achieve our vision of a Cinch home services solution in every household," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO.
In his role, Klinghoffer will work closely with Cinch leadership to develop and implement a multiyear DTC growth strategy, operational plan, and financial outlook. Simultaneously, he will ensure strong cross-functional enterprise collaboration to deliver significant customer value and fulfill Cinch's promise of simplifying all facets of the home management experience.
With more than 12 years of expertise in the multi-channel marketing, finance, and operations environments, and a focus on growing businesses and scaling start-ups, Klinghoffer will leverage a mix of traditional and new direct-response marketing techniques and analytics to transform Cinch's approach to acquiring and retaining customers.
"In just a few years, the Cinch team has grown beyond its home warranty roots, and I have complete confidence that with Jason's support our evolution into a more robust, tech-forward organization will continue to gain momentum," added Upshaw.
Prior to joining Cinch, Klinghoffer held two Vice President roles in growth marketing and corporate strategy at Chewy.com. Klinghoffer contributed to the growth of the company from $200 million to nearly $5 billion in annualized sales by building and leading growth marketing teams and helping to raise three capital rounds. He also co-led the Chewy.com merger and acquisition process, resulting in the purchase of Chewy by PetSmart. Prior to joining Chewy.com, Klinghoffer worked for several years as an investment banker for Harris Williams, specializing in M&A advisory services.
About Cinch Home Services
Cinch Home Services is a leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
