CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 28, 2022, its U.S. subsidiary companies held their regular shareholder and board meetings, electing directors and officers.

Stephen M. Spray, senior vice president and chief insurance officer, was promoted to president of all U.S. subsidiary companies. He also was elected to the board of CFC Investment Company and appointed to the executive committee of the board of directors of the property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

Marc J. Schambow, CPCU, AIM, ASLI, senior vice president and chief claims officer, was elected to the boards of all property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

The following corporate officers were promoted to Executive Vice President:

     Teresa C. Cracas, Esq. – Chief Risk Officer

     Martin F. Hollenbeck, CFA, CPCU – Chief Investment Officer

     John S. Kellington – Chief Information Officer

     Lisa A. Love, Esq. – Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

     Michael J. Sewell, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

In addition, the subsidiary boards recognized the promotions of the following business officers:

Promotion to Chief Actuary and Senior Vice President:

     Luyang Fu, Ph.D., FCAS – Pricing Analytics & Risk Management

Promotions to Vice President:

     Brian M. Bunn, CPCU, AU, RPLU – CSU Underwriting

     Daniel T. Driscoll, PMP – Financial Planning & Analytics

     Jennifer D. Eagan*, CPCU, API, AIM – Personal Lines Underwriting

     Sandra K. Edward, CPCU, APA, CIC, CRM – Premium Audit

     Kevin S. Getz, CPCU, AIM, CIC – Commercial Lines Target Markets

     Jennifer L. Kasee*, CPCU, CIC, AU, AINS, AIS – Sales & Marketing

     Ashley M. Kohles*, CIC – Sales & Marketing

     Scott N. Kusel – IT Document Management Services

     Michael J. Lane, CPCU, AIM, AINS, AIT, API, ASLI – IT Resource Management

     William J. Lecky – Commercial Lines Target Markets

     Shawn P. Niehaus, CPCU, AIM, ARe – Sales & Marketing

     J. Curt Nutter, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     James D. Poole III, CIC, AINS* – Sales & Marketing

     Brian T. Reisert, CPCU, AIM, AINS – Commercial Lines Northeast

     Michael J. Salerno, ACAS – Personal Lines Product

     Scott A. Schuler – Personal Lines Underwriting

     Bryan J. Sturdy, CPCU, CIC – Sales & Marketing

     Michael L. Telarico, CPCU, CIC, API, AU – Sales & Marketing

     Eric J. Voscopoulos* – Personal Lines Sales

     Susan C. Williams*, CIC, AIM, AIS, API – Sales & Marketing

     Matthew L. Wittman*, CPCU, CIC, AIC, AIM – Sales & Marketing

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:

     Bruce T. Bollman – Headquarters Claims Workers' Compensation

     Joshua T. Brady*, CPCU, FCAS, ACAS – Commercial Pricing Analytics

     Thomas J. Bruns, FSA, MAAA – Life Actuarial

     Patricia E. Carson*, AIT – Sales & Marketing

     Amber L. Cowan*, AIM – Human Resources

     James E. Dawes – IT Business Intelligence & Data

     Michael C. Dowdy, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Property

     Roy H. Faglie, Jr., CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     Kirsten I. Faherty – Corporate Communications

     Terence P. Feeney, AIC, AIM, AIS, API, ASLI, AU – Field Claims HQ

     MaryAnn Ferrigan* – IT Project Management Office

     James W. Grushon*, AIC, AIM – CSU Claims

     Brian D. Hetterich – Corporate Accounts Receivable

     Eric V. Hoffman, CPCU, AIC, AIM, SCLA – Field Claims HQ

     Andrew J. Holland*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AINS, API, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     Mary F. Jorgensen*, AINS, CSP – Loss Control

     Kerrie A. Kitts* – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     Christopher S. LaTulippe – Commercial Application Systems

     Christopher E. Marler*, AIS – IT Enterprise Component Services

     C. Brandon McIntosh, CEP, CPA – Shareholder Services

     Carrie A. Mishler*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARe, RPLU – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     Laura A. Mize, AIM – IT Diamond

     Michael A. Rose*, AINS, AIS – IT Resource Management

     Michael R. Schirm, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

     Alok Soni* – IT Diamond

     Eric L. Trass, AINS – Life Worksite Marketing 

     Kevin Zhang, Ph.D., FCAS – Corporate Actuarial

Promotions to Associate Corporate Counsel:

     Michael A. Burke*, FLMI – Corporate Legal

     Todd D. Hilgeman* – Corporate Legal

*Newly promoted to officer title

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address: 

Street Address:

P.O. Box 145496 

6200 South Gilmore Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496 

Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

 

